iPhone 14 Pro Again Rumored to Start With Increased 256GB of Storage

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may start with an increased 256GB of storage, rather than the starting 128GB option previously offered for the high-end iPhone models, according to updated forecast from TrendForce.
iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 lineup will be around 15% more expensive than the average selling price of the iPhone 13 lineup, but a higher starting storage option on the Pro models may offset the price increase for customers. According to TrendForce, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may start with 256GB of storage and not 128GB as previously offered. The increased storage option would make sense given the rumored price hike, but rumors are still conflicting on whether or not this will be the case.
The iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB of storage costs $1,099, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 256GB of storage is priced at $1,199. According to TrendForce, these will be around the same prices as the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, respectively, with 256GB of on-device storage. TrendForce today also doubled down on past reports, including the iPhone 14 Pro featuring updated RAM. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the same 6GB of memory as the current iPhone 13 Pro but will use the newer and faster LPDDR5 type of memory.
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones.
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
