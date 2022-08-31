iPhone 14 Pro Again Rumored to Start With Increased 256GB of Storage

by

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may start with an increased 256GB of storage, rather than the starting 128GB option previously offered for the high-end iPhone models, according to updated forecast from TrendForce.

iPhone 14 Pro Purple Side by Side Black

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ concept render by Ian Zelbo

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the ‌iPhone 14 lineup will be around 15% more expensive than the average selling price of the iPhone 13 lineup, but a higher starting storage option on the Pro models may offset the price increase for customers. According to TrendForce, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may start with 256GB of storage and not 128GB as previously offered. The increased storage option would make sense given the rumored price hike, but rumors are still conflicting on whether or not this will be the case.

The iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB of storage costs $1,099, and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max with 256GB of storage is priced at $1,199. According to TrendForce, these will be around the same prices as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, respectively, with 256GB of on-device storage. TrendForce today also doubled down on past reports, including the iPhone 14 Pro featuring updated RAM. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are expected to feature the same 6GB of memory as the current ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ but will use the newer and faster LPDDR5 type of memory.

Other rumored upgrades for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models include a faster A16 chip, a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, front camera autofocus, and an always-on display.

Related Roundups: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro
Tag: TrendForce

Top Rated Comments

HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
21 minutes ago at 07:10 am
8K video and 48MP pics will gobble up a lot of storage fast.

Besides, Apple needs a few talking points to help rationalize a big price hike.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
17 minutes ago at 07:14 am
It would certainly lower the impact of the upcoming price increase, at least mentally and I am sure Apple is still making plenty of money with that.

Also, let's not forget the debacle of ProRes being only available on devices 256 GB and up! May as well start at the space that is needed to support a feature! Especially with 8K coming as well
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrPaperTrain Avatar
MrPaperTrain
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am
There must be a coin tossed up in the air daily; “should we speculate on the base storage being 128gb or 256gb?”.

I imagine tomorrow there will be another article saying “Base storage actually rumoured to be 128gb, not 256gb”.

Next week cannot come soon enough for the slow news day that is the base storage argument.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MandiMac Avatar
MandiMac
15 minutes ago at 07:16 am

Also, let's not forget the debacle of ProRes being only available on devices 256 GB and up! May as well start at the space that is needed to support a feature!
This is the right answer, right there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
IzzyMandelbaum Avatar
IzzyMandelbaum
9 minutes ago at 07:21 am

It reminds me of the “is coffee good for you or not” articles that always come out every few years.
Up next, are egg yolks bad for you? Come back in 5 years and we'll change our minds!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
14 minutes ago at 07:17 am

There must be a coin tossed up in the air daily; “should we speculate on the base storage being 128gb or 256gb?”.

I imagine tomorrow there will be another article saying “Base storage actually rumoured to be 128gb, not 256gb”.

Next week cannot come soon enough for the slow news day that is the base storage argument.
It reminds me of the “is coffee good for you or not” articles that always come out every few years.

I don’t know, it’s actually quite interesting to see if Apple will increase storage: Will Apple follow their penny pinching trend to make the next storage tier up higher the reasonable one, thus extracting more money from customers?

Or will Apple go the more charitable route and provide to customers what they actually need on a device starting at $1099 (rumored).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

iPhone 14 Rumors: No Sierra Blue, No Titanium Model, Stronger MagSafe Magnets, and More

Tuesday August 30, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
As we inch closer and closer to Apple's "Far Out" event in a little over one week, more details about the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are beginning to emerge, with the latest batch of alleged details laying out final expectations for the colors, performance, features, and more of the upcoming iPhones. The latest rumors come from the user "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, who...
Read Full Article135 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Purple

Kuo: Apple Has Completed Hardware Tests for iPhone 14 Satellite Connectivity, But Launch Depends on Partners

Monday August 29, 2022 9:05 am PDT by
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Read Full Article99 comments
apple watch series 7 mystery

'Apple Watch Pro' Rumored to Feature Larger 47mm Case Size With Flat Display

Saturday August 27, 2022 9:33 am PDT by
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes. A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally. The report, citing information received...
Read Full Article359 comments
top stories 27aug2022

Top Stories: Apple Event Announced, iPadOS 16 Officially Delayed, and More

Saturday August 27, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years. Other news ...
Read Full Article8 comments
apple watch series 7 aluminum colors yellowbg

Rumor Claims Apple Watch 'Pro' Won't Be Compatible With Older Watch Bands [Updated]

Monday August 29, 2022 7:16 am PDT by
A new rumor suggests that Apple's upcoming Apple Watch "Pro" will not be compatible with existing Apple Watch bands, meaning customers who opt for the new high-end Apple Watch will also be required to purchase new bands rather than using bands they may already have. Apple is widely expected to announce a new high-end Apple Watch "Pro" during its upcoming "Far Out" event on Wednesday,...
Read Full Article145 comments
14 inch macbook pro deal blue

Deals: MacBook Pro Hits New Record Low Prices at $400 Off

Monday August 29, 2022 6:44 am PDT by
Amazon is kicking off this week with new all-time low prices on a few models of the 2021 MacBook Pro. These sales offer up to $400 off Apple's MacBook Pro in both 14-inch and 16-inch display sizes. 14-inch MacBook Pro For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, only the 10-core M1 Pro/1TB SSD model is on sale at $2,099.00, down from $2,499.00. This beats the previous low price by $100 and is now the best...
Read Full Article28 comments