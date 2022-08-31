iPhone 14 Pro Again Rumored to Start With Increased 256GB of Storage

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may start with an increased 256GB of storage, rather than the starting 128GB option previously offered for the high-end iPhone models, according to updated forecast from TrendForce.

‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ concept render by Ian Zelbo

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , the ‌ iPhone 14 lineup will be around 15% more expensive than the average selling price of the iPhone 13 lineup, but a higher starting storage option on the Pro models may offset the price increase for customers. According to TrendForce, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may start with 256GB of storage and not 128GB as previously offered. The increased storage option would make sense given the rumored price hike, but rumors are still conflicting on whether or not this will be the case.

The iPhone 13 Pro with 256GB of storage costs $1,099, and the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max with 256GB of storage is priced at $1,199. According to TrendForce, these will be around the same prices as the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max, respectively, with 256GB of on-device storage. TrendForce today also doubled down on past reports, including the iPhone 14 Pro featuring updated RAM. The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are expected to feature the same 6GB of memory as the current ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ but will use the newer and faster LPDDR5 type of memory.

Other rumored upgrades for ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models include a faster A16 chip, a new pill-shaped cutout and hole replacing the notch, an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens with support for 8K video recording, front camera autofocus, and an always-on display.