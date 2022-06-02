iPhone 14 Lineup Expected to Start With Increased 6GB of RAM

All four iPhone 14 models launching later this year will be equipped with 6GB of RAM, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



TrendForce said the iPhone 14 Pro models will be upgraded to a faster and more power efficient type of RAM known as LPDDR5, while the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models are expected to stick with LPDDR4X.

If the report proves to be accurate, the iPhone 14 lineup would compare as follows:

iPhone 13 mini: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

4GB iPhone 13: 4GB (LPDDR4X)

4GB iPhone 13 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

6GB iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

iPhone 14: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

6GB iPhone 14 Max: 6GB (LPDDR4X)

6GB iPhone 14 Pro: 6GB (LPDDR5)

6GB iPhone 14 Pro Max: 6GB (LPDDR5)

The report lines up with information shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also claimed that all four iPhone 14 models would be equipped with 6GB of RAM and that iPhone 14 Pro models would be upgraded to LPDDR5.

TrendForce also suggests that iPhone 14 Pro models may start with 256GB of storage, compared to 128GB for iPhone 13 Pro models, but the chart says the storage capacities are "TBD," so this information appears to be less certain.



As previously rumored, two features expected to be exclusive to iPhone 14 Pro models are an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera lens and an A16 chip. The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to stick with an A15 chip.

As widely rumored as well, no iPhone 14 mini is expected this year. Instead, Apple is planning to launch 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The devices will likely be announced at Apple's usual September event, barring any significant supply chain disruptions.