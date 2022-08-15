Refreshed Low-Cost iPad and M2 iPad Pro Said to Launch at October Apple Event

Apple plans to announce a new low-cost iPad and an updated iPad Pro with the M2 Apple silicon chip and possible MagSafe charging capabilities during an event currently scheduled for October of this year, according to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing sources.



The account has been the source of accurate information in the past, including accurately revealing details about the fifth-generation iPad Air and yet unconfirmed details on the iPhone 14. The account has also shared information that has not turned out accurate, including a rumor about an "iPad mini Pro."

The account claims in a post today that the low-cost ‌iPad‌, which is expected to get a significant redesign with flat edges and a larger display, will launch alongside a new ‌iPad Pro‌ in October, after the ‌iPhone 14‌'s event next month.

The upcoming low-cost ‌iPad‌ is expected to feature the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, a larger display, and a USB-C port.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple has already started production on the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event for September, adding he expects Apple to hold two events this fall, with the latter being focused on the ‌iPad‌ and the Mac.

Apple announced an updated ‌iPad Pro‌ in April 2021 with a 12.9-inch mini-LED display and the M1 Apple silicon chip. The launch of the newer and more powerful ‌iPad Pro‌ with ‌M2‌ will likely coincide with the launch of iPadOS 16, which is expected to launch in October rather than earlier in the fall alongside iOS 16. ‌iPadOS 16‌ includes more minor refinements and features for non-M1 iPads, such as improvements in Messages, Safari, and more.

For iPads with M-series chips, Apple offers Stage Manager on ‌iPadOS 16‌, which lets users run multiple apps in windows, overlapping each other, with external display support. Other than the performance of the M2 chip and Stage Manager in ‌iPadOS 16‌, previous rumors have suggested the 2022 iPad Pro could benefit from some form of MagSafe charging capabilities.