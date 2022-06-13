Gurman: New iPad Pro Models With M2 Chip and Wireless Charging to Debut in September or October
Despite reports that Apple is working on a new form factor iPad Pro for release in early 2023, Apple still intends to update its existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models later this year, based on comments by well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
Last week, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young claimed Apple is developing a new form factor 14.1-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display and ProMotion that will likely debut early next year. Young's claim about a 14.1-inch iPad Pro was corroborated by "Majin Bu," but the hit-and-miss Twitter leaker also suggested new iPad Pros could be unveiled at an Apple event later this year, which left it unclear which models the leaker expected to debut.
Gurman's latest comments add some clarity to Apple's plans for its iPad Pro lineup and the launch timings of its upcoming devices. In the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said he expects Apple to update its existing iPad Pros in September or October, with "M2 chips, wireless charing, and upgrades to the camera system."
Last year, Gurman revealed that Apple was exploring iPads with larger displays, but cautioned that they were unlikely to arrive before 2023 because Apple's attention was still on bringing to market a redesigned iPad Pro "in the current sizes" for 2022.
In addition to the aforementioned upgrades, Majin Bu has claimed that Apple's updated 12.9-inch model will also feature reduced bezels around the display, but this isn't something we've heard corroborated from other sources. For all the details on what to expect for Apple's 2022 iPad Pro, be sure to check out our dedicated roundup.
