Next Entry-Level iPad Rumored to Feature Flat Edges, Camera Bump, Quad Speakers, and More

Apple is expected to update its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad later this year and newly leaked renders offer a look at what to expect.



The 10th-generation iPad could feature a design closer to that of the latest iPad mini, with flat edges, a rear camera bump, quad speakers, and more, according to renders of the alleged device obtained by MySmartPrice from a case maker.

The report also reiterates previous rumors about the 10th-generation iPad, including a larger display, a USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 5G support, and more.

Based on the renders, the 10th-generation iPad's chassis would have rounded corners, but the display would stick with squared off corners. This less premium design would be suitable for the entry-level iPad, which currently starts at $329. Given the redesign, however, it is possible the 10th-generation iPad will see a slight price increase.



The renders suggest that the 10th-generation iPad will stick with a Touch ID home button and thicker top and bottom bezels surrounding the display, whereas all other iPad models have switched to either Face ID or a Touch ID power button with thinner bezels. A single lens is expected for both the front and rear cameras.

MySmartPrice claims the rear camera's pill-shaped housing will include an LED flash, but the small hole shown in the renders could be a microphone instead.

Dimensions for the 10th-generation iPad will be 248.62mm (height) x 179.50mm (width) x 6.98mm (depth), according to the report. This would make the 10th-generation iPad slightly wider but slightly thinner than the 9th-generation iPad.

Apple is expected to announce the 10th-generation iPad alongside new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release iPadOS 16 to the public in October, so perhaps the 10th-generation iPad and new iPad Pro models will be unveiled in October as well.

Apple released the 9th-generation iPad in September 2021, with key features including a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for the Center Stage feature, True Tone, double the base storage, and more.