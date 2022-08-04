Next Entry-Level iPad Rumored to Feature Flat Edges, Camera Bump, Quad Speakers, and More

by

Apple is expected to update its entry-level 10.2-inch iPad later this year and newly leaked renders offer a look at what to expect.

10th Generation iPad MySmartPrice Render
The 10th-generation iPad could feature a design closer to that of the latest iPad mini, with flat edges, a rear camera bump, quad speakers, and more, according to renders of the alleged device obtained by MySmartPrice from a case maker.

The report also reiterates previous rumors about the 10th-generation iPad, including a larger display, a USB-C port, A14 Bionic chip, 5G support, and more.

Based on the renders, the 10th-generation iPad's chassis would have rounded corners, but the display would stick with squared off corners. This less premium design would be suitable for the entry-level iPad, which currently starts at $329. Given the redesign, however, it is possible the 10th-generation iPad will see a slight price increase.

10th Generation iPad Render MySmartPrice 2
The renders suggest that the 10th-generation iPad will stick with a Touch ID home button and thicker top and bottom bezels surrounding the display, whereas all other iPad models have switched to either Face ID or a Touch ID power button with thinner bezels. A single lens is expected for both the front and rear cameras.

MySmartPrice claims the rear camera's pill-shaped housing will include an LED flash, but the small hole shown in the renders could be a microphone instead.

Dimensions for the 10th-generation iPad will be 248.62mm (height) x 179.50mm (width) x 6.98mm (depth), according to the report. This would make the 10th-generation iPad slightly wider but slightly thinner than the 9th-generation iPad.

Apple is expected to announce the 10th-generation iPad alongside new iPad Pro models with the M2 chip later this year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to release iPadOS 16 to the public in October, so perhaps the 10th-generation iPad and new iPad Pro models will be unveiled in October as well.

Apple released the 9th-generation iPad in September 2021, with key features including a 10.2-inch display, an A13 Bionic chip, an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera with support for the Center Stage feature, True Tone, double the base storage, and more.

Top Rated Comments

UltimateSyn Avatar
UltimateSyn
1 hour ago at 05:27 am
I highly doubt it will have “quad speakers.” Far more likely is for it to have two speakers, each of which has its sound piped through two sets of speaker holes (like the Air).
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ashbash75 Avatar
Ashbash75
1 hour ago at 05:28 am
No doubt with a price increase too!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
1 hour ago at 05:28 am
Oh great, they're gonna cut the headphone jack from the entry level iPad now too
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
42 minutes ago at 05:49 am

Use the lightning or USB-C port. It’s not difficult

Not everything is a crisis
Okay listen. You can argue the lack of a headphone jack for the iPhone for water resistance reasons and how small the thing is, even though I will still fight you on that

On the iPad though? There's ZERO excuse why the thing doesn't have a headphone jack anymore. They cut it from the iPad Pros and Airs but the entry level model still had it, but if this redesign is to be believed it's gonna get cut from that too. Why? Why does the iPad not have one anymore? The iPad is not water resistant at all, it's not small, it has plenty of room for one, and Apple keeps marketing it as a laptop replacement. So why does it not have one when the MacBook Airs (that a lot of times are cheaper than the M1 iPads) still have one?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icymountain Avatar
icymountain
24 minutes ago at 06:07 am

Okay listen. You can argue the lack of a headphone jack for the iPhone for water resistance reasons and how small the thing is, even though I will still fight you on that

On the iPad though? There's ZERO excuse why the thing doesn't have a headphone jack anymore. They cut it from the iPad Pros and Airs but the entry level model still had it, but if this redesign is to be believed it's gonna get cut from that too. Why? Why does the iPad not have one anymore? The iPad is not water resistant at all, it's not small, it has plenty of room for one, and Apple keeps marketing it as a laptop replacement. So why does it not have one when the MacBook Airs (that a lot of times are cheaper than the M1 iPads) still have one?
I fully agree with you it is unacceptable to not have a headphone jack on iPads but can certainly explain why. I imagine a large part of the headphone users end up getting some bluetooth earphones, and a large part of these will get Apple's own earphones which most likely generate a nice margin to the company. So, as a vendor, you get to spare a $5 part on a $1k device, and then you sell more $150 or $200 devices. This is why...

As to the "just use the usb-c port" response: since I have an iPad pro 11", I got a dongle to plug the audio and have endless problems with it. Either the sound is not high enough or the mike does not work, or its usb-c pass through port charges too slowly. It is insane... And no, I will not be happy with BT headphones either.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 05:24 am
If true, this is what my venerable air 2 would be retired for.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

