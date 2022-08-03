Apple to Delay iPadOS 16 Launch Until October

Apple is planning to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October, which means the iPad software will not launch alongside iOS 16 in September as it typically does, reports Bloomberg.

Apple has been developing a new multitasking feature for the ‌iPad‌ called Stage Manager, with the option designed to offer a more Mac-like multi-window multitasking experience. The delayed launch of ‌iPadOS 16‌ is said to be partly due to the implementation of Stage Manager as Apple is still working out bugs. A delayed launch will allow Apple to devote more time to finishing ‌iOS 16‌, and then the company will be able to shift to working on ‌iPadOS 16‌.


Stage Manager is limited to the M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air models, and it is not available on older iPads, which has caused some controversy. Apple maintains that it is not possible to offer an acceptable multitasking experience on older iPads, hence the limitation.

Since Apple split iPadOS into its own operating system in 2019, iPadOS releases have largely been tied to iOS releases, with software updates for the iPhone and the ‌iPad‌ launching at the same time. The delayed launch of ‌iPadOS 16‌ will mark a departure from Apple's standard release plans.

Introducing ‌iPadOS 16‌ in October means the software will be timed to launch closer to new iPads. Apple is developing a new M2 version of the ‌iPad Pro‌ with an ‌M2‌ chip, and an entry-level ‌iPad‌ that features a USB-C port, both of which are expected to debut later this year.

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
49 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Not surprised. It's hard to perfect Stage Manager from home.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
47 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Continuity!

Is it really delayed tho since new iPads will be introduced in Fall October's event?

It would make sense to release the new iPad OS with the launch of new iPads on the lineup.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
46 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Interesting – every beta (on M1) has been rock solid for me.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AskMcG Avatar
AskMcG
47 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Rather a little later more polished, than on time with larger bugs. No OS is perfect, but if Apple themselves are delaying it, it is for good reason.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
41 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Does anyone know if Stage Manager is available for non M1 iPads? I haven't seen any posts or comments about it..
We have been complaining since day one that it won't be available to non M1. You probably came too late so that by the time you're looking for info we've moved on to complain about the M2.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ansath Avatar
Ansath
14 minutes ago at 11:01 am

More of that great "work from home" productivity shining through.... Guess they need even more time for their one main feature, stage manager to work properly lol.
Yea, that's the reason for it, working from home..... never mind that every year people always complain about stability/bugs/issues with iOS and iPadOS releases, and if anything, iPadOS 16 is probably the most stable beta run I've seen in all my years beta testing iOS & iPadOS.

So easy to be a keyboard warrior, making snarky comments though.....
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
