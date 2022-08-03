Apple to Delay iPadOS 16 Launch Until October
Apple is planning to delay the launch of iPadOS 16 until October, which means the iPad software will not launch alongside iOS 16 in September as it typically does, reports Bloomberg.
Apple has been developing a new multitasking feature for the iPad called Stage Manager, with the option designed to offer a more Mac-like multi-window multitasking experience. The delayed launch of iPadOS 16 is said to be partly due to the implementation of Stage Manager as Apple is still working out bugs. A delayed launch will allow Apple to devote more time to finishing iOS 16, and then the company will be able to shift to working on iPadOS 16.
Stage Manager is limited to the M1 iPad Pro
and iPad Air
models, and it is not available on older iPads, which has caused some controversy
. Apple maintains that it is not possible to offer an acceptable multitasking experience on older iPads, hence the limitation.
Since Apple split iPadOS into its own operating system in 2019, iPadOS releases have largely been tied to iOS releases, with software updates for the iPhone and the iPad launching at the same time. The delayed launch of iPadOS 16 will mark a departure from Apple's standard release plans.
Introducing iPadOS 16 in October means the software will be timed to launch closer to new iPads. Apple is developing a new M2 version of the iPad Pro with an M2 chip, and an entry-level iPad that features a USB-C port, both of which are expected to debut later this year.
Top Rated Comments
Is it really delayed tho since new iPads will be introduced in Fall October's event?
It would make sense to release the new iPad OS with the launch of new iPads on the lineup.
So easy to be a keyboard warrior, making snarky comments though.....