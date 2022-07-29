The MacRumors Show: Kevin Nether Talks Apple Watch 'Pro'

Tuesday July 26, 2022 1:43 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol

While the iPhone still uses the Lightning connector for now, Apple has been transitioning many of its devices to USB-C in recent years. Apple now offers USB-C ports on every Mac that it currently sells, ranging from the MacBook Air to the Mac Pro. Other devices with a USB-C port include the 2018 and newer iPad Pro, 2020 and newer iPad Air, sixth-generation iPad mini, Studio Display, and Pro...