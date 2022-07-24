Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch models, so much so that "it might only appeal to a subset of customers." The device is expected to feature a display that is seven percent larger.
Gurman reaffirmed rumors that the high-end Apple Watch will feature the first new design since the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4 in 2018. It will apparently not be circular, and contrary to reports of a squared-off design, "it also won't have those rumored flat sides." Instead, Gurman described the new design as being "an evolution of the current rectangular shape."
He added that it will have a casing made of "a more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged." The device is also expected to feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge via a new Low Power Mode, according to Gurman.
The only new health feature expected for the Apple Watch Series 8 is still a body-temperature sensor, with blood-pressure monitoring not expected to arrive until 2025, and blood-glucose monitoring not set to be ready until "nearer to the end of the decade."
Gurman added that "the upcoming Apple Watch release is shaping up to be one of the company's more exciting product launches this year."
Top Rated Comments
Then the article ends with a comment "the upcoming Apple Watch release is shaping up to be one of the company's more exciting product launches this year."
Did I miss something?