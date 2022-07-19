iFixit Tears Down M2 MacBook Air, Finds Accelerometer and Adhesive Pull Tabs for Battery

by

With the M2 MacBook Air now available for purchase, repair site iFixit picked one up and decided to do one of its traditional teardowns on the machine to give us a look inside.


A prior teardown already revealed the biggest potential issue with the base model 256GB ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ - a single storage chip, which is confirmed in iFixit's teardown. Rather than using two 128GB NAND storage chips like the prior-generation 256GB M1 ‌MacBook Air‌, the new machine has a single 256GB NAND flash chip.

The 256GB NAND flash chip in the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ demonstrates 30 to 50 percent slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing than the prior-generation ‌MacBook Air‌ with two 128GB NAND chips, but Apple has claimed that despite the benchmark results, overall real-world performance is "even faster."

Along with the 256GB NAND storage chip, iFixit's teardown revealed other logic board components that include the 64-bit 8-core ‌M2‌ chip, an Apple-designed Thunderbolt 3 driver, a USI Bluetooth and WiFi chip, and curiously, an accelerometer. There's no word yet on what the accelerometer might be for.

iFixit did not find a heat spreader, and the site is unclear on the passive cooling mechanism that Apple might be using for the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌.

How does this thing cool down? Sure it has a lot of thermal paste and graphite tape, and yeah the M2 is efficient, but this shield is super thin, so it's not helping much, and the case is lighter than last year. Maybe the M2 Air is secretly an iPad, or maybe Apple is just letting it run hot.

Like the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ features easy access adhesive pull tabs to secure the battery, making it simpler and quicker to remove. The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ includes a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, up from the 49.9-watt-hour battery offered in the ‌M1‌ version of the ‌MacBook Air‌.

All of the ports in the ‌MacBook Air‌ are modular and not glued down, but the SSD and the ‌M2‌ chip are soldered, as expected, and cannot be easily upgraded or replaced. iFixit's full teardown can be watched on YouTube, and includes additional details on the battery and the build of the ‌MacBook Air‌.

Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Tag: iFixit
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

Danfango Avatar
Danfango
3 hours ago at 01:52 pm
I love how hostile all the comments are on Macrumors. It's starting to sound like Slashdot circa 1998 when the blue iMac came out.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MTD's Mac Avatar
MTD's Mac
3 hours ago at 01:37 pm
Accelerometer?

To log drops for denying warranty service? Or what?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EastHillWill Avatar
EastHillWill
3 hours ago at 01:58 pm

I love how hostile all the comments are on Macrumors. It's starting to sound like Slashdot circa 1998 when the blue iMac came out.
I understand the 'constructive criticism' comments, and even the occasional venting--that's just part of being passionate about something. But yes, the straight up 'Apple sucks, I hate their products!' comments are bizarre. Why are those people even here? (I mean, I know why--they're trolling, and it's sad.)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seek3r Avatar
seek3r
3 hours ago at 01:55 pm

I love how hostile all the comments are on Macrumors. It's starting to sound like Slashdot circa 1998 when the blue iMac came out.
or iPod :) "No wireless. Less space than a nomad. Lame."
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dennis264 Avatar
dennis264
2 hours ago at 02:03 pm
Wait, haven't Macs had accelerometers in them since the first MacBooks? I remember a Stevenote with Steve swinging some sort of 'Book around.


https://macsaber.en.uptodown.com/mac
And there is a pre-existing api:
https://developer.apple.com/documentation/coremotion/getting_raw_accelerometer_events
How is this different?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
2 hours ago at 02:10 pm

I understand the 'constructive criticism' comments, and even the occasional venting--that's just part of being passionate about something. But yes, the straight up 'Apple sucks, I hate their products!' comments are bizarre. Why are those people even here? (I mean, I know why--they're trolling, and it's sad.)
It literally one of the weirdest social behaviors. Look, being critical of Apple and discussing how to be even better is always welcome, healthy discourse. But it’s the seemingly increasing number of odd balls that actually go to a forum of a company, CEO, ecosystem (whatever) they clearly do not like and let’s us all know they don’t. What’s the objective? The point?

Even if I was incredibly bored, disfunctionally bitter and in dire need of a hug, I’d never go to androidrumors.com to vomit in their forums. Again, one of the weirdest.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Hands-On With the M2 MacBook Air: All Your Questions Answered

Friday July 15, 2022 2:22 pm PDT by
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M2 MacBook Air no longer has a...
Read Full Article241 comments
mac pro mini feature

M2 'Extreme' Chip Headed to New Mac Pro for Blazing Fast Performance

Monday July 18, 2022 2:21 am PDT by
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
Read Full Article
top stories 16jul2022

Top Stories: iOS 16 Public Beta, M2 MacBook Air Launch, and More

Saturday July 16, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates. This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple ...
Read Full Article16 comments
Apple TV HD Siri Remote Without Menu Ring

Apple TV HD With Original Siri Remote is Now Vintage

Sunday July 17, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
Apple this week added the Apple TV HD with the original Siri Remote to its vintage products list. The device became vintage on June 30, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors, but the public-facing list was only updated recently. When the Apple TV HD was first released in 2015, it came with a first-generation Siri Remote without a white ring around the Menu button — only units ...
Read Full Article129 comments