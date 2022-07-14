Base Model MacBook Air With M2 Chip Has Slower SSD Speeds in Benchmarks

The first embargoed reviews of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip have now been published. One notable detail confirmed by The Verge is that the $1,199 base model equipped with 256GB of storage has slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing compared to the equivalent previous-generation model with the M1 chip.



Apple spokesperson Michelle Del Rio issued the following statement to The Verge:

Thanks to the performance increases of M2, the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are incredibly fast, even compared to Mac laptops with the powerful M1 chip. These new systems use a new higher density NAND that delivers 256GB storage using a single chip. While benchmarks of the 256GB SSD may show a difference compared to the previous generation, the performance of these M2 based systems for real world activities are even faster.

Last month, it was likewise discovered that the 256GB model of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip has up to 50% slower SSD read speeds and up to 30% slower SSD write speeds compared to the previous model with the M1 chip and 256GB of storage.