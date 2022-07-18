MacBook Air Teardown Reveals M2 Chip and Single Storage Chip for 256GB Model

YouTube channel Max Tech recently shared a video teardown of the new MacBook Air, providing a look inside the redesigned notebook.



Overall, the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter design allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a 49.9‑watt‑hour battery in the previous model, according to Apple's tech specs. However, Apple says both the 2020 and 2022 models of the MacBook Air achieve up to 18 hours of battery life per charge.

The teardown reveals the new MacBook Air's logic board, which includes Apple's new M2 chip. As confirmed by Apple last week, the teardown also shows that the 256GB model of the new MacBook Air is equipped with only a single NAND storage chip, resulting in up to 30% to 50% slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing compared to both higher-capacity MacBook Air models and the previous model with 256GB of storage.

M2 chip (outlined in blue) and empty NAND storage flash chip pad (outlined in red)

As usual, storage and RAM chips are soldered to the logic board in the new MacBook Air, making it very difficult/unfeasible to upgrade these components after purchase.

Repair website iFixit will likely share a more in-depth teardown of the new MacBook Air eventually.