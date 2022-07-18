MacBook Air Teardown Reveals M2 Chip and Single Storage Chip for 256GB Model

Overall, the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter design allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a 49.9‑watt‑hour battery in the previous model, according to Apple's tech specs. However, Apple says both the 2020 and 2022 models of the MacBook Air achieve up to 18 hours of battery life per charge.
The teardown reveals the new MacBook Air's logic board, which includes Apple's new M2 chip. As confirmed by Apple last week, the teardown also shows that the 256GB model of the new MacBook Air is equipped with only a single NAND storage chip, resulting in up to 30% to 50% slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing compared to both higher-capacity MacBook Air models and the previous model with 256GB of storage.
M2 chip (outlined in blue) and empty NAND storage flash chip pad (outlined in red)
As usual, storage and RAM chips are soldered to the logic board in the new MacBook Air, making it very difficult/unfeasible to upgrade these components after purchase.
Happy MacBook Air launch day! Today is the official debut date of the new M2 MacBook Air, which features the first major redesign to the MacBook Air in a decade. We picked up one of the new M2 MacBook Air machines and decided to do a hands-on video where we answer questions from MacRumors readers.
If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates.
This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple ...
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about.
The first embargoed reviews of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip have now been published. One notable detail confirmed by The Verge is that the $1,199 base model equipped with 256GB of storage has a single NAND chip, which will lead to slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing, but real-world performance may vary.
Google has officially released ChromeOS Flex, a method of replacing the operating system on older PCs and Macs that essentially turns them into Chromebooks.
