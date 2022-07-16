Top Stories: iOS 16 Public Beta, M2 MacBook Air Launch, and More

by

If you've been waiting since last month for a chance to try out iOS 16 and all of Apple's other upcoming operating system updates without needing a developer account, now's your chance, as Apple has launched public betas for all of the updates.

top stories 16jul2022
This week also saw the launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the official end to the working relationship between Apple and Jony Ive, and a couple of special guests on our podcast, so read on for details on all of these topics!

Apple Releases Free iOS 16 Public Beta

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages and more.

iOS 16 Public Beta Feature
We put together a guide explaining how to install the iOS 16 public beta for those interested in testing the update. For those opting to wait, iOS 16 should be released to all users in September.

Apple also released public betas for iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and HomePod software version 16.

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New iPhone Features to Check Out

With the iOS 16 public beta now available, we have put together a list of seven new features that are worth checking out on your iPhone.

iOS 16 Preview
The headline new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to customize the Lock screen with multilayered wallpapers, custom fonts for the date and time, and widgets, but our list includes six other useful new features that improve the overall experience of using an iPhone.

M2 MacBook Air Reviews: 'Apple's Near-Perfect Mac'

The new MacBook Air with the M2 chip has finally launched. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the new MacBook Air were shared by some media outlets and YouTube channels, providing a closer look at the redesigned notebook in action.

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature
One of the reviews described the new MacBook Air as "Apple's near-perfect Mac," but be aware that the base model with 256GB of storage has slower SSD speeds in benchmarks compared to the equivalent previous-generation model.

The MacRumors Show: Ross Young Talks iPad and Mac

One of the latest episodes of The MacRumors Show podcast features special guest Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants and a well-known source of info for future Apple products.

The MacRumors Show
Young discussed some of his biggest leaks about Apple's plans for the next year and beyond, including a mini-LED version of the Studio Display with ProMotion support and a larger 14-inch iPad model in 2023.

Later in the week, we talked with Justine Ezarik ("iJustine") about her earlier impressions of the M1 MacBook Air given that she's had around a week to spend with it already. She shared her impressions of the design and specs, as well as how well it's holding up for everyday use.

iOS 16 Hidden Features You Might Not Know About

In a recent video on our YouTube channel, we highlighted some hidden or less prominent iOS 16 features that you might not know about yet.

iOS 16 hidden features
If you have installed the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone, or you are simply curious about what is new, be sure to watch the video for a closer look at 10 useful features and improvements in the update.

Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

The New York Times this week reported that Apple and its former design chief Jony Ive have mutually agreed not to renew their contract to work together, marking the end of a 30-year partnership.

jony ive 2021 imac feature 2
Ive played a key role in designing some of Apple's most iconic products, including the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Apple Watch. Ive had served as a consultant to Apple through his design firm LoveFrom since 2019.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

iOS 16 Hidden Features You Might Not Know About

Wednesday July 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Set to come out this fall, iOS 16 is the next-generation version of iOS, and it is laden with tons of major changes, such as an all new customizable Lock Screen. There are also a number of smaller, lesser known features, and in our latest YouTube video, we highlight some neat additions that you might not know about. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Pinned...
Read Full Article37 comments
jony ive 2021 imac feature 2

Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

Tuesday July 12, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times. Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Read Full Article407 comments
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 12, 2022 8:25 am PDT by
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations. As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Read Full Article99 comments
MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

Base Model MacBook Air With M2 Chip Has Slower SSD Speeds in Benchmarks

Thursday July 14, 2022 6:08 am PDT by
The first embargoed reviews of the new MacBook Air with the M2 chip have now been published. One notable detail confirmed by The Verge is that the $1,199 base model equipped with 256GB of storage has a single NAND chip, which will lead to slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing, but real-world performance may vary. Last month, it was discovered that the 256GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article690 comments
apple watches prime day

Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model

Tuesday July 12, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Read Full Article18 comments
nothing phone 1

Nothing Announces Phone 1 With Unique Translucent Design and 'Glyph Interface'

Wednesday July 13, 2022 3:11 am PDT by
After weeks of teases, Nothing has officially announced its Phone 1 smartphone. It's the second major product release by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's company, following last year's Ear 1 true wirless earbuds, and the device has a modest starting price of £399 ($475). The UK-based company raised $144 million in funding to develop the handset, which Pei hopes will re-energize the smartphone...
Read Full Article190 comments