Apple Mini-LED External Display Rumored to Offer ProMotion, But Launch Delayed to Early 2023

Apple's rumored external monitor with a 27-inch mini-LED display will feature ProMotion technology, but may not launch until early 2023, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.



During the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Young said that after missing an initial release date scheduled for June this year, Apple has again been unable to meet its rescheduled October timeframe for launching an external monitor with a mini-LED display, with early 2023 now looking like a more realistic estimate.

Young said that like the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the new display will feature ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz in addition to a mini-LED panel. He also speculated that the device is unlikely to be an overt replacement for the Pro Display XDR, which offers a considerably larger, 6K display at a $4,999 price point. The new display is likely to be more akin to the $1,599 Apple Studio Display, which also features a 27-inch display. Nevertheless, the addition of mini-LED and ProMotion technology is likely to result in a higher price tag.

With similar reference to Apple product releases that are seemingly scheduled for next year, Young added that the rumored 15.2-inch MacBook Air is now timetabled to launch in early 2023.