Apple Seeds First watchOS 9 Public Beta

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 9 update to its public beta testing group, allowing non-developers to experience the new watch software ahead of its fall release.

watchOS 9 Feature
The ‌watchOS 9‌ update can be downloaded after upgrading your iPhone to the public beta version of iOS 16. After installing ‌iOS 16‌, the proper watchOS 8 profile from Apple's beta software website must also be installed.

The software can be accessed by going to General > Software Update in the Apple Watch app on ‌iPhone‌. To update, ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌.

‌watchOS 9‌ expands the sleep tracking feature to add sleep stages, allowing the watch to track when users are in REM Core, or Deep sleep, plus it supports a Medications app for managing and getting reminders for medications, vitamins, and supplements.

There are four new watch faces, including Lunar, Playtime, Metropolitan, and Astronomy, and the ECG app supports AFib History for tracking how long a person has been in atrial fibrillation.

Custom workouts have been added to the Workout app, and there are fitness improvements for runners, triathletes, and swimmers. Other new features include a CallKit API that allows VOIP calls to be answered on Apple Watch, Apple Watch Mirroring for controlling the Apple Watch with an ‌‌iPhone‌‌, Quick Actions for doing more with a double pinch gesture, and updates to the Reminders and Calendar apps.

More on everything that's new in the ‌watchOS 9‌ update can be found in our dedicated watchOS 9 roundup.

Related Roundups: watchOS 8 , watchOS 9
Related Forum: iOS, Mac, tvOS, watchOS Programming

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article290 comments
MagSafe 3 Cable Midnight Feature fr

MagSafe 3 Charging Cable Now Available in New Colors Matching MacBook Air

Friday July 8, 2022 4:59 am PDT by
Apple today made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to purchase separately in three new colors matching the MacBook Air, including space gray, midnight, and starlight, with pricing set at $49. Until now, the cable was only sold in silver. Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Air, but now the cable can be ordered...
Read Full Article150 comments
Rogers Red Banner

Rogers Outage in July 2022: Timeline of Events

Friday July 8, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Canadian carrier Rogers experienced a massive nationwide outage lasting over 16 hours on Friday, July 8, 2022. Due to the downtime, Rogers customers were unable to make phone calls or use cellular data, and Rogers internet and TV were also down. Rogers has since resolved the network issues. A timeline recapping the situation follows. In a statement shared on Friday morning, Rogers...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 lineup cases

Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Friday July 8, 2022 6:24 am PDT by
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models. The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Read Full Article78 comments
m2 macbook air

Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Friday July 8, 2022 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15. Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip. The new model features a slightly...
Read Full Article276 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Air 4up colors hero 220606

M2 MacBook Air Shipping Estimates Slip, July 15 Delivery No Longer Available

Friday July 8, 2022 6:48 am PDT by
Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for all configurations and color combinations in the United States. Shipping estimates for all MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 26 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as...
Read Full Article192 comments