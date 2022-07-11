Apple Seeds First HomePod Software 16 Public Beta for HomePod Mini

Alongside the first iOS 16 public beta, Apple today also released a HomePod Software 16 update that is available to public beta testers. This marks the first time that Apple has provided a HomePod beta to its public beta testing group.



The HomePod Software 16 update can be downloaded from Apple's beta site after installing the ‌iOS 16‌ or iPadOS 16 software updates. From there, users will need to go to the Home app, select the Settings option, and choose Software Update.

HomePod users with the ‌iOS 16‌ or ‌iPadOS 16‌ update can then enroll their HomePod mini in the beta program. According to the public beta website, the HomePod Software 16 beta is only available for the ‌HomePod mini‌ and it cannot be downloaded on the larger HomePod.