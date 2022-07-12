Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

by

Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.

jony ive 2021 imac feature 2
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest products, designing the iPhone, Apple Watch, Macs, Apple retail stores, and more.

Ive announced his departure from Apple in June 2019, with the goal of creating his own design firm. At the time, Ive said that Apple would be one of his primary clients, with Ive continuing to do design work. Since then, Ive has worked on the 24-inch iMac and has provided guidance on the Apple Car design.

When Ive left Apple, Apple signed a multiyear contract with him that was valued at more than $100 million. Under the terms, Apple was LoveFrom's primary client, but it restricted Ive from working on projects that Apple felt were competitive.

Ive and Apple were set to renew the contract, but they decided not to extend it. Apple executives reportedly questioned how much Apple was paying Ive, and were also said to be frustrated that Apple designers were leaving for LoveFrom. Ive wanted the freedom to choose his own clients without clearing his work with Apple.

Rumors since then have indicated that Ive became dispirited after the launch of the Apple Watch, with Ive reportedly feeling discontent as Apple was becoming less design focused and more focused on operations. Ive is said to have felt that Cook had little interest in the product development process, and he was allegedly frustrated that Apple's board was populated with directors with backgrounds in finance and operations rather than technology.

Since Ive's departure, Jeff Williams has been overseeing the Apple design teams, and will continue to do so. Industrial design continues to be led by Evans Hankey, and software design is led by Alan Dye. Apple marketing chief Greg Joswiak is also said to have a central role in product design choices.

Top Rated Comments

CausticSoda Avatar
CausticSoda
10 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
He must be weeping super-thin tears.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
OwlBundy Avatar
OwlBundy
10 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Good riddance. He made products and software that looked nice but was terrible to use.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
10 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Wow! shocking news. This article actually makes me very sad. Love him or Hate him, he is behind Apple's success.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
10 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
The notch on MacBooks was too much for him lol
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eoblaed Avatar
eoblaed
10 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Not surprising. Ive's designs were pivotal in refreshing Apple's image but his absolute insistence on form over function eventually became a liability.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
minik Avatar
minik
10 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Does that mean we'll see a new Magic Mouse with proper charging port?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
