The new MacBook Air with the M2 chip launches this Friday. Ahead of time, the first reviews of the new MacBook Air have been shared by some media outlets and YouTube channels, providing a closer look at the redesigned notebook and its capabilities.

MacBook Air M2 Customer 1
Key features of the new MacBook Air include Apple's latest M2 chip, a new design with flatter edges, a slightly larger 13.6-inch display with a notch, MagSafe charging, an upgraded 1080p camera, and new Starlight and Midnight color options alongside Silver and Space Gray. The notebook is also equipped with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones.

Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,199. The notebook is available with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to a 2TB SSD.

Overall Impressions

Engadget's Devindra Hardawar said the new MacBook Air is "Apple's near-perfect Mac":

The Air is impressively thin and light, but it also has a bigger and better screen, a great set of speakers and a nifty MagSafe power adapter. And thanks to Apple's M2 chip, it's also far speedier than the last model, a computer I called "stunningly fast" just a year-and-a-half ago. Once again, Apple has set a new standard for ultraportables.

The Verge's Dan Seifert said the new MacBook Air is "a success on virtually every level," but he said that customers looking to upgrade from an older notebook should still consider the previous MacBook Air with the M1 chip, which starts at $999:

The new MacBook Air is a success on virtually every level. It's got a better screen, thinner and lighter design, better speakers, a much-improved webcam, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, more convenient charging, and excellent build quality.

But that success comes at a cost, literally, and the performance advancements over the M1 model aren't as stark as the design and feature improvements are. The M2 Air is a better choice for the vast majority of people over the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro model, even though the Pro has slightly better performance and longer battery life.

Faster Performance With M2 Chip

Jason Snell shared a variety of benchmarks for the new MacBook Air in his review at Six Colors. In line with Apple's advertising, Geekbench 5 results show that the M2 chip delivers up to around 18% faster multi-core performance compared to the M1 model, while single-core performance is up to 11% faster.

Six Colors M2 MacBook Air Benchmarks

Thinner and Lighter Design

The new MacBook Air does away with the notebook's iconic wedge-shaped design in favor of a flatter design. The Verge's Dan Seifert said he is "a fan of this new design," which he described as "remarkably thin" and "extremely portable":

Yet it's remarkably thin — just a smidge over 11 millimeters — and that thinness is immediately noticeable when you open the lid and start typing on it. It's also noticed whenever you slot it into a bag or carry it around. The older MacBook Air's tapered shape had less visual weight and may look thinner, but the new model is indeed slimmer than its predecessor.

It's also slightly lighter, at 2.7 pounds vs. the older model's 2.8. That's not a huge difference, and the Air is far from the lightest computer you can buy, but it does make it extremely portable and easy to tote around wherever I need it.

Slower SSD in Base Model

In a statement issued to The Verge, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that the base 256GB model of the new MacBook Air has a single NAND chip, which will result in slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing. Apple said real-world performance of the new MacBook Air is "even faster," but the statement does not explicitly refer to SSD speeds:

Thanks to the performance increases of M2, the new MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro are incredibly fast, even compared to Mac laptops with the powerful M1 chip. These new systems use a new higher density NAND that delivers 256GB storage using a single chip. While benchmarks of the 256GB SSD may show a difference compared to the previous generation, the performance of these M2 based systems for real world activities are even faster.

Last month, it was discovered that the 256GB model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip has up to 50% slower SSD read speeds and up to 30% slower SSD write speeds compared to the equivalent previous-generation model in benchmarks.

The dilemma arises from the fact that Apple switched to using a single 256GB flash storage chip instead of two 128GB chips in the base models of the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Configurations equipped with 512GB of storage or more are equipped with multiple NAND chips, allowing for faster speeds in parallel.

If the fastest SSD speeds are important to your workflow, we recommend configuring the new MacBook Air with at least 512GB of storage.

More Reviews

Videos








Related Roundup: MacBook Air
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: MacBook Air

Top Rated Comments

AAPLGeek Avatar
AAPLGeek
30 minutes ago at 08:01 am
More like Apple PR machine disguised as "reviews".

Just lol.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
30 minutes ago at 08:00 am
I wish the Macbook Air was released on a 15" screen size.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jayducharme Avatar
jayducharme
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
With those benchmarks, why would anyone buy the 13" MacBook Pro?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
30 minutes ago at 08:00 am
Really happy to see this. It really does seem like apple hit this one out of the park.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WilliamG Avatar
WilliamG
29 minutes ago at 08:01 am
So 87% of those links aren’t reviews. Let’s call them what they are: shills.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
eilavid Avatar
eilavid
29 minutes ago at 08:02 am

With those benchmarks, why would anyone buy the 13" MacBook Pro?
longer sustained performance. the m2 without a fan will have to clock down eventually
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

jony ive 2021 imac feature 2

Apple Ends Partnership With Former Design Chief Jony Ive

Tuesday July 12, 2022 2:28 pm PDT by
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times. Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Read Full Article397 comments
iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro: New Features to Expect If You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 12, 2022 8:25 am PDT by
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations. As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Read Full Article96 comments
apple watches prime day

Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model

Tuesday July 12, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Read Full Article14 comments
iOS 16 Preview

iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

Monday July 11, 2022 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages. To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Read Full Article21 comments
ios 16 lock screen feature2

Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16

Monday July 11, 2022 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta. Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
Read Full Article126 comments
YouTube Picture in Picture Feature

YouTube Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support on iOS for All U.S. Users, Premium Users Globally

Monday July 11, 2022 2:12 pm PDT by
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices. Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Read Full Article103 comments