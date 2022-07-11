iOS 16 Public Beta: Seven New Features to Check Out on Your iPhone

by

Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.

iOS 16 Preview
To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in beta, keep in mind that you may encounter bugs, incompatible apps, reduced battery life, or other issues. Think carefully before deciding to install the public beta on an iPhone that you rely on for daily use.

If you are installing the iOS 16 public beta on your iPhone, we've put together a list of seven new features worth checking out below.

Customize the Lock Screen

The headline new feature of iOS 16 is the ability to personalize the Lock Screen with multilayered wallpapers, custom fonts for the date and time, and widgets for upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity rings, and more.

iOS 16 Lock Screen Customize
The new Lock Screen gallery showcases a range of Lock Screen options, including a new Weather wallpaper with live weather conditions and an Astronomy wallpaper that provides views of the Earth, moon, and solar system. iOS 16 includes support for multiple Lock Screen designs, allowing you to switch between your favorites with a swipe.

Edit or Unsend an iMessage

iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit or unsend recently sent iMessages, as well as mark iMessage conversations as unread after opening them. Apple allows you to edit or unsend an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sending it.

ios 16 imessage edit unsend
To edit or unsend a message, you simply need to tap and hold on a bubble and select the appropriate option in the menu that appears. iMessages that have been edited are marked as "edited" below the message bubble. On devices running iOS 15 or earlier, edited messages are received as a new message that says "Edited to [X]."

Use the Full-Screen Music Player

The first public beta of iOS 16 enables a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen with album art and a color-matched wallpaper.

ios 16 lock screen music player
Apple last offered a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen on iOS 10 in 2016. If you don't like the feature, you can tap on the bottom of the display to minimize the music player and revert to your standard Lock Screen wallpaper.

Create an iCloud Shared Photo Library

One of the most useful new features in the iOS 16 public beta is the ability to create an iCloud Shared Photo Library in the Photos app.

ios 16 icloud shared photo library
iCloud‌ Shared Photo Library is designed to make it easier for you to share photos with your family members or friends. The feature allows you and up to five other people to add, edit, or remove photos in a shared library accessible via iCloud.

Game With Nintendo Joy-Cons

Apple says the iPhone supports many other additional Bluetooth game controllers on iOS 16, including Nintendo's Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. iPhones running iOS 16 can be used with either single left or right Joy-Cons, or both at once as a singular controller.

nintendo joy cons
This is on top of the iPhone's existing compatibility with PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers since the release of iOS 14.5 last year.

Track an Apple Pay Order

Apple Pay on iOS 16 features new built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed via Apple Pay. The tracker provides an order's estimated delivery date and indicates when a package is out for delivery.

ios 16 apple pay order tracking

Close Your Rings Without an Apple Watch

Starting with iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available on the iPhone for all users, even if they don't own an Apple Watch. The app features a daily Activity ring that relies on the iPhone's motion sensors to estimate a person's calories burned and steps per day.

fitness app ios 16
iOS 16 should be released to all users in September. For a closer look at the update, watch our video walkthrough of some of the biggest new features.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16

Popular Stories

MacBook Air M2 Chip Purple Feature

First Benchmark Result Surfaces for MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Saturday July 9, 2022 7:59 am PDT by
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook. In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Read Full Article290 comments
MagSafe 3 Cable Midnight Feature fr

MagSafe 3 Charging Cable Now Available in New Colors Matching MacBook Air

Friday July 8, 2022 4:59 am PDT by
Apple today made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to purchase separately in three new colors matching the MacBook Air, including space gray, midnight, and starlight, with pricing set at $49. Until now, the cable was only sold in silver. Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Air, but now the cable can be ordered...
Read Full Article150 comments
Rogers Red Banner

Rogers Outage in July 2022: Timeline of Events

Friday July 8, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Canadian carrier Rogers experienced a massive nationwide outage lasting over 16 hours on Friday, July 8, 2022. Due to the downtime, Rogers customers were unable to make phone calls or use cellular data, and Rogers internet and TV were also down. Rogers has since resolved the network issues. A timeline recapping the situation follows. In a statement shared on Friday morning, Rogers...
Read Full Article
iphone 14 lineup cases

Third-Party Cases for iPhone 14 Lineup Highlight Design Tweaks, Larger Pro Camera Bump

Friday July 8, 2022 6:24 am PDT by
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models. The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Read Full Article78 comments
m2 macbook air

Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New MacBook Air With M2 Chip

Friday July 8, 2022 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15. Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip. The new model features a slightly...
Read Full Article276 comments
Apple WWDC22 MacBook Air 4up colors hero 220606

M2 MacBook Air Shipping Estimates Slip, July 15 Delivery No Longer Available

Friday July 8, 2022 6:48 am PDT by
Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for all configurations and color combinations in the United States. Shipping estimates for all MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 26 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as...
Read Full Article192 comments