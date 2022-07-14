First M2 MacBook Air Orders Now Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

It's July 15 in New Zealand and Australia, which means the M2 MacBook Air launch day has officially kicked off. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences.



Customers who ordered the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ last week are starting to receive their new machines and will soon be sharing their experiences with the new design and ‌M2‌ chip on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and other social networks.

Because New Zealand does not have Apple retail locations, customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up an ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ from an Apple Store. Available ‌MacBook Air‌ stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we might be able to expect from other stores around the world. Apple is likely to have stock machines available, but custom configurations will need to be ordered online.

Delivery dates for the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ slipped just after the machine was launched, suggesting that it is in short supply. ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ models ordered online will not be shipping out until mid to late August due to supply constraints.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the ‌MacBook Air‌ are set to begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America.

Pricing on the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,199 in the United States. The updated ‌M2‌ chip features a faster 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, plus the body has been redesigned. It includes a larger 13.6-inch display, a MacBook Pro-like chassis with no taper, MagSafe charging, and new colors like Midnight Blue and Starlight.

Get a new ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ today? Let us know in the comments.