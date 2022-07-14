First M2 MacBook Air Orders Now Arriving to Customers in New Zealand and Australia

by

It's July 15 in New Zealand and Australia, which means the M2 MacBook Air launch day has officially kicked off. Customers in New Zealand and Australia are always the first to get their hands on new devices due to time zone differences.

M2 MacBook Air 2022 Feature0002
Customers who ordered the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ last week are starting to receive their new machines and will soon be sharing their experiences with the new design and ‌M2‌ chip on the MacRumors forums, Twitter, and other social networks.

Because New Zealand does not have Apple retail locations, customers in Australia will be the first to be able to pick up an ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ from an Apple Store. Available ‌MacBook Air‌ stock in Australia will give us an idea of what we might be able to expect from other stores around the world. Apple is likely to have stock machines available, but custom configurations will need to be ordered online.

Delivery dates for the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ slipped just after the machine was launched, suggesting that it is in short supply. ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ models ordered online will not be shipping out until mid to late August due to supply constraints.

Following New Zealand and Australia, sales of the ‌MacBook Air‌ are set to begin in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and then North America.

Pricing on the ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ starts at $1,199 in the United States. The updated ‌M2‌ chip features a faster 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, plus the body has been redesigned. It includes a larger 13.6-inch display, a MacBook Pro-like chassis with no taper, MagSafe charging, and new colors like Midnight Blue and Starlight.

Get a new ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ today? Let us know in the comments.

Top Rated Comments

CausticSoda Avatar
CausticSoda
10 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
CausticSoda
10 minutes ago at 03:20 pm
I look forward to some proper reviews as opposed to the unboxing shill reviews. I have one on order, but right from the start had a nagging suspicion I prefer the wedge form. As I watched these "reviews" and looked at my 2019 MBA, I felt even more that it is a better design (for my taste). I'm making an urgent trip to a Mac store this morning, and may well cancel my order and order an M1 instead, and that is nothing at all to do with cost. Sure the M2 has advantages (and a disadvantage in the notch), but I think I like the look and feel of the wedge shape more. I thought the shills all "protested too much" saying how super thin it felt, reading the Apple script. Some even clumsily contradicted themselves on the matter. When put alongside the wedge design it is obvious the front, which is mainly the part you feel, is much thicker. I think the new pro-style design looks boring and a bit ugly. I'm not hating the M2 by the way - I do actually have one on order still and applaud many of the improvements - I'm just less convinced now it is what I want.
