Best Apple Deals of the Week: Apple TV 4K Hits Record Low of $129.99 and More

The Apple TV 4K is the centerpiece of this week's deals, with a rock bottom price of $129.99 hitting the 32GB model on Amazon. This sale is still in stock and available today, along with many others that we've collected below.

Apple TV

The week kicked off with a steep discount on the Apple TV 4K, with the 32GB model dropping to just $129.99, down from $179.00; the 64GB model dropped to $149.99, down from $199.00. Both of these sales represent the best prices we've ever seen on the Apple TV 4K.



Apple Pencil 2

Alongside all-time low prices on the Apple TV 4K, we saw the Apple Pencil 2 return to its record low of $99.00 on Amazon this week, down from $129.00. This is a rare discount on the Apple Pencil 2, as we haven't seen many markdowns arrive for the accessory so far in 2022.



AirPods Max

AirPods Max hit an all-time low Amazon price this week in select colors, available at $429.00, down from $549.00. This price is available in Silver, Blue, and Space Gray, while Pink is slightly higher at $430.00.



Satechi

Satechi kicked off a Father's Day sale this week, which will continue to run through this Sunday, June 19. During the event, you can get 20 percent off sitewide on Satechi's website, which includes solid savings on USB-C chargers, wireless chargers, and many more Apple-compatible accessories.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.