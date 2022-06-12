Weekend Deals: Apple TV Drops to Record Low of $129.99 as iPad Mini and Apple Pencil 2 Match All-Time Lows
The latest models of the Apple TV have dropped to record-low prices on Amazon, beating previous lows by $20, while the latest iPad mini and the Apple Pencil 2 have also matched all-time low prices in a weekend sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The 32GB Apple TV is currently available for $129.99 at Amazon, while the 64GB model has dropped to $149.99. Both prices represent $49 discounts from Apple's regular pricing.
For the iPad mini, the 64GB Wi-Fi model in purple has dropped to $399.99 at Amazon, a savings of $99, while other colors can be found at that price at Best Buy. The cheapest prices on the 256GB models are currently found at Amazon, where Starlight, Space Gray, and Purple are currently $539.99 and Pink is $9 higher at $549.00, representing savings of $100–$109.
Finally, Amazon has a new all-time low price of $99.00 on the second-generation Apple Pencil, a $30 discount from its normal price.
For even more deals, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
