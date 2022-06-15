Deals: Satechi Offering 20% Off Sitewide This Week Only

Satechi is offering 20 percent off sitewide to coincide with Father's Day this weekend, marking a great chance to save on the company's best accessories. In order to get the discount, you can shop on Satechi's website and then enter the code FATHERS at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Satechi is known for its wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, keyboards, cables, and other accessories, many of which are compatible with Apple products like the MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, iMac, and iPhone. Satechi has a hub showcasing all of its newest products to give you an idea of what can be bought with the discount, but remember that the FATHERS code will work sitewide.

The sale will end later this week, so browse Satechi's website soon if you're interested in using the coupon code before it expires. Additionally, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.