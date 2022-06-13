Deals: AirPods Max Available for All-Time Low Price of $429 on Amazon ($120 Off)

We're tracking the return of an Amazon all-time low price on Apple's AirPods Max today, priced at $429.00, down from $549.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods Max on Amazon, and it's available in Pink and Space Gray.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The AirPods Max are in stock and ready to ship today, with an estimated delivery date between June 15 - 18 for most places in the United States. This $120 discount does not require a coupon code of any kind as the deal has been already applied.

If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods 2 for $99.99, the AirPods 3 for $149.99, and the AirPods Pro for $174.99. All of these sales are available on Amazon today.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.