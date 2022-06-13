Deals: AirPods Max Available for All-Time Low Price of $429 on Amazon ($120 Off)
We're tracking the return of an Amazon all-time low price on Apple's AirPods Max today, priced at $429.00, down from $549.00. This is a match of the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods Max on Amazon, and it's available in Pink and Space Gray.
The AirPods Max are in stock and ready to ship today, with an estimated delivery date between June 15 - 18 for most places in the United States. This $120 discount does not require a coupon code of any kind as the deal has been already applied.
If you're shopping for other AirPods models, you can also get the AirPods 2 for $99.99, the AirPods 3 for $149.99, and the AirPods Pro for $174.99. All of these sales are available on Amazon today.
After using the AirPods Max, its hard to listen to music on my regular 2nd-Gen AirPods, even though those have great quality for wireless buds.
I bought mine full price last year in April and love them. I'm curious as to how they are selling, I've only ever seen them twice out in the wild in the year and a half since they were released. I'm wondering whether there'll ever be APM 2.0 or if they're going the route of the OG Homepod.
>Best Sound Quality
Pick One
Sorry, it's true. Bandwidth and codec limitations are a thing.