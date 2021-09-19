Gurman: New AirPods Pro and Redesigned iPad Pro Coming in 2022
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared his expectations for future Apple products.
Gurman still expects new MacBook Pros and AirPods to be announced by the end of 2021, but he doesn't anticipate any other groundbreaking product launches until at least next year. Looking ahead to 2022, Gurman said Apple plans to debut several products, including new AirPods Pro, a redesigned iPad Pro, a revamped Mac Pro tower with Apple silicon, a redesigned MacBook Air with Apple silicon, as many as three new Apple Watch models, and more.
Gurman and Bloomberg's Debby Wu previously reported that the new AirPods Pro will feature new motion sensors for fitness tracking, and they said Apple has also tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems below the earbuds. As for the redesigned iPad Pro, Gurman and Wu said Apple is testing a new glass back with wireless charging support and the ability to charge AirPods by placing them on the back of the iPad Pro.
2022 might also be the year that Apple previews its widely rumored mixed-reality headset that combines augmented reality and virtual reality features, according to Gurman. He said Apple's "true AR glasses" are probably still between two and four years away.
Gurman insisted that Apple is working on satellite functionality for future iPhones, which would allow users to send text messages and file emergency reports in areas without cellular service, noting that the features "just aren't ready yet."
Gurman also shared his thoughts on the iPhone 13 and other devices unveiled by Apple this week, reflected on potential App Store changes after the Epic Games verdict, and more. Subscribe to the Power On newsletter here.
