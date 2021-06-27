Mark Gurman: Apple Exploring iPads With Larger Displays

by

In the first edition of his new Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said Apple is exploring future iPads with larger displays, although he added that a potential release is likely at least a few years away if ever.

ipad pro macbook pro logic pro
An excerpt from Gurman's newsletter, which also covers some reshuffling of the Apple Car team, Peloton working on a heart rate monitor, and more:

I'm told that Apple has engineers and designers exploring larger iPads that could hit stores a couple of years down the road at the earliest. They're unlikely for next year—with Apple's attention on a redesigned iPad Pro in the current sizes for 2022—and it's possible they never come at all. But a big iPad would be the perfect device for many people, including me, and would continue to blur the lines between tablet and laptop.

The current iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. In a previous Bloomberg report, Gurman and Debby Wu said Apple is testing a new iPad Pro with a glass back that would support wireless charging for release in 2022.

Larger display sizes would help further blur the lines between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Pro, which is available with up to a 16-inch display. However, many customers still believe iPadOS does not take full advantage of the iPad Pro's hardware, and Gurman opined that Apple ultimately needs to allow Mac apps and Mac-like multitasking with more flexible arrangements of app windows on the iPad Pro.

Apple last updated the iPad Pro in April with its custom-designed M1 chip, Thunderbolt support, 5G connectivity on cellular models, a mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, up to 2TB of storage, up to 16GB of RAM, and more.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Top Rated Comments

velocityg4 Avatar
velocityg4
26 minutes ago at 07:20 am
How about one's which run in 24 and 30 inch flavors. That run macOS instead of iPad OS. Mounted on a large base which allow a wide range of tilts all the way to full horizontal. Making for a great competitor for the Surface Studio.

Also with a 500W battery. So, it can be used as a luggable device. Also charged at night and used full wireless for people obsessed with no wires at their desk.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DHagan4755 Avatar
DHagan4755
21 minutes ago at 07:24 am
"Introducing the Apple iPad Studio.

Oooops. Sorry, Microsoft. This time we copied you. Turn about's fair play."




Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stridr69 Avatar
Stridr69
26 minutes ago at 07:20 am
I wonder if Apple eventually goes the Windows Surface route. Sure seems that way.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Shanghaichica Avatar
Shanghaichica
20 minutes ago at 07:26 am
Not surprising as samsung are rumoured to be bringing out a 14 inch tablet this year. They all tend to do the same things.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iapplelove Avatar
iapplelove
22 minutes ago at 07:24 am

I am not interested as long as it has iPadOS. iPadOS itself is limiting the potential power. Why not macOS then?
I dunno, maybe because macOS is meant for a mouse and keyboard?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
24 minutes ago at 07:22 am
I suspect Apple has been exploring and making dozens of engineering prototypes of various sized iPads, including some very large, since the beginning.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

AppleEventLogoFeature

Reliable Leaker Known as 'Kang' Hit With Warning From Apple

Thursday June 24, 2021 5:45 am PDT by
The highly reliable Apple leaker known as "Kang" and a number of other unspecified leakers have reportedly received warnings from lawyers representing Apple. According to posts on Kang's Weibo account, Apple recently commissioned a law firm to send admonitory letters to a number of leakers. The letter purportedly cautioned leakers that they must not disclose information about unreleased...
Read Full Article182 comments
airpods 3 5

New AirPods Expected Later This Year as Suppliers Begin Component Shipments

Wednesday June 23, 2021 11:06 am PDT by
At least seven Apple suppliers have reportedly kicked off circuit board-related shipments for upcoming Apple products, and this notably includes third-generation AirPods, which are expected to be released later this year. "Suppliers including Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus, Unimicron, Nan Ya, Zhen Ding and AT&S have all kicked off their BT substrate shipments for Apple's next-generation products...
Read Full Article51 comments
Top Stories 64 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More

Saturday June 26, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models. We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all ...
Read Full Article70 comments
ipad pro with m1 chip

Latest iOS and iPadOS 15 Betas Allow Apps to Request Access to More RAM

Friday June 25, 2021 2:58 am PDT by
Apple is taking a major stride that will allow developers to improve the performance of their apps on iPhones and iPads, by giving apps the ability to access more of a device's memory or RAM starting later this fall. Currently, apps are limited to the amount of RAM they can use, regardless of the amount available on the device. For example, despite the highest-end M1 iPad Pro featuring 16GB...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPad mini pro feature

iPad Mini Finally Getting Major Update With Pro Design and Larger Display

Friday June 25, 2021 3:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to give the iPad mini a major update this year, including a Pro-style redesign with a larger display, according to recent reports. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Webby Wu, the updated ‌iPad mini‌ will feature narrower screen bezels, with Apple also testing a model that does away with the Home button, in a design that sounds closer to the current iPad Air....
Read Full Article
apple maps icon ios 15 beta 2

iOS 15 Beta 2 Tidbits: Redesigned Apple Maps Icon, Memoji Outfits, and More

Thursday June 24, 2021 4:19 pm PDT by
Apple seeded the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers today for testing, and in addition to SharePlay being enabled in FaceTime, there are some other smaller changes and details that we've gathered up below. First and foremost, Apple has fixed a long list of bugs in the second betas, as outlined in the release notes. For example, Apple has resolved an issue that caused iCloud...
Read Full Article87 comments
apple tower theatre tim cook

Tim Cook Attends Grand Opening of Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles

Thursday June 24, 2021 12:56 pm PDT by
Apple today celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, and Apple's CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O'Brien were both in attendance for the occasion. Other notable individuals in attendance included YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik (iJustine), who shared the photos above, and Brian Tong. As usual, Cook posed for photos...
Read Full Article103 comments
series6leds

iOS 15 Hints at Rumored Apple Watch Series 7 Feature

Wednesday June 23, 2021 3:17 am PDT by
A new feature in Apple's upcoming iOS 15 update appears to lay the groundwork for a rumored Apple Watch Series 7 health monitoring feature. iOS 15, Apple's recently-announced major software update for the iPhone, features a number of additions to the Health app, such as the ability to share health data with other people, trends, new metrics for walking steadiness, and more. One of the...
Read Full Article
macbook air orange

Apple Developing a Whole New Kind of MacBook Air

Monday June 21, 2021 2:15 am PDT by
Apple is believed to be working on a completely new, high-end version of the MacBook Air, according to recent reports. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple's plans, has repeatedly discussed the company's work on a high-end MacBook Air. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker Jon Prosser have also referred to a similar MacBook Air model. The high-end...
Read Full Article
google authenticator app

Google Updates Authenticator App Ahead of iOS 15's Upcoming Built-in Code Generator

Thursday June 24, 2021 1:38 am PDT by
Google has updated its 2FA Authenticator app for iOS with a new privacy feature that lets users require Face ID or Touch ID before displaying two-factor account authentication codes. Previously, fingerprint or facial authentication was only required when exporting accounts. Now though, upon activating Google's Privacy Screen feature in v3.2.0 of the app, Face ID or Touch ID is needed in...
Read Full Article46 comments