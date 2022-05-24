Apple to Launch Apple Watch 'Pride' Edition and New Bands as Soon as This Week

Apple will soon announce the launch of a new "Pride" edition of the Apple Watch Series 7, along with a selection of new bands to celebrate Pride Month, based on information shared by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.

apple 2021 braided solo loop pride edition

2021 "Pride Edition" Braided Solo Loop

Over the last four years, Apple has debuted new Apple Watch Pride bands in the month of May, and last year on May 25 the company launched a "Pride Edition" Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop Apple Watch band, alongside a new Pride watch face.

This year, however, Apple could add something new to the mix by unveiling an actual "Pride version" of its latest Apple Watch alongside the new bands, assuming Gurman's choice of words is accurate.


According to the journalist's sources, updated marketing materials have already been sent to Apple's retail stores including images of the new Pride edition Apple Watch, and they'll be followed by new Pride bands, although they are set to arrive later this week.

In the meantime, Apple's existing Pride variants of its Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop can still be found exclusively on Apple's online store.

GhostOS Avatar
GhostOS
19 minutes ago at 04:27 am
That band looks awesome, can't wait to see this year's version! ?️‍?
Score: 3 Votes
Vangeli Avatar
Vangeli
9 minutes ago at 04:36 am
I have every one so far but the latest one is gonna be difficult to top; eager to see what they’ve made.


Score: 3 Votes
elie.fares Avatar
elie.fares
14 minutes ago at 04:32 am
Last year's band was fantastic. I get these every year, so I'm excited to see what this year's offering is.
Score: 2 Votes
Pezimak Avatar
Pezimak
6 minutes ago at 04:39 am
Not really into the whole pride stuff, but damn that looks cool.
Score: 2 Votes
SqB Avatar
SqB
15 minutes ago at 04:30 am
The one pictured is from last year and it’s going to be tough to beat. My wife and I get frequent compliments on that band and they are very comfortable. I hope this years version is also braided because I’m hooked on that style.
Score: 1 Votes
trifero Avatar
trifero
7 minutes ago at 04:38 am
Horrible.
Score: 1 Votes
