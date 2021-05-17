Apple Announces Pride Edition Apple Watch Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop

Apple has today announced a "Pride Edition" Braided Solo Loop and Nike Sport Loop Apple Watch band, alongside a new Pride watch face.



The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop weaves together the original rainbow colors with those from various Pride flags. Like the other Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, the strap features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicone threads, designed for ultra-comfort without buckles or clasps, and comes in 12 sizes.

The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop showcases the six colors of the original rainbow and features reflective yarn to aid visibility for users engaging in outdoor workouts at night. Like the other Nike Sport Loop Apple Watch bands, the design is focused on durability and adjustability.



The new Pride Edition bands are available to order today from Apple's online store and the Apple Store app, and will be available at Apple retail stores from May 25. The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is priced at $99 and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is $49.

The new Pride Apple Watch bands come alongside a matching watch face. With a rotation of the Digital Crown or a raise of the wrist, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll. The 2021 Pride watch face will arrive soon as part of a software update, according to Apple.

For the first time, Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the Apple Watch band's packaging to give a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.