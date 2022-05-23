Apple Sending Out Additional Invites for WWDC Developer Viewing Event at Apple Park

Apple today started sending out additional invites to developers who applied to attend the Worldwide Developers Conference viewing event at Apple Park, filling the spots of previous invitees who did not respond or who were unable to attend.



The viewing event is set to take place on Monday, June 6, and developers who are invited can attend an all-day ‌Apple Park‌ experience that will include a viewing party for both the WWDC keynote and the Platforms State of the Union discussion.

Developers will also be able to explore the all new Developer Center that Apple built at the ‌Apple Park‌ campus, which will be a special experience as no one knows much about it at this point in time.

OMG!! Guess I definitely gotta book a flight now! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/dsyZJ3WWgt — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) May 23, 2022

Apple took applications for the viewing event through Wednesday, May 11, and informed developers about their status on Thursday, May 12 . Developers were required to RSVP by May 18, and clearly there were some chosen who were unable to attend.

The event is limited to a small number of developers, with attendees selected using a lottery system. All members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program were initially invited to apply, and while the event is free, those picked must travel to Cupertino, California and secure accommodations.

There was some concern that Apple might cancel the viewing party event because of a rise in COVID cases that necessitated pushing back the full return of corporate employees to ‌Apple Park‌, but that Apple is inviting additional developers suggests canceling is not in the cards at this time.

The Worldwide Developers Conference is an online event with the exception of the small viewing party. The keynote is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 6.