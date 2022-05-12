Apple Notifying Developers Who Get to Attend WWDC Viewing Event at Apple Park

Apple has started sending out emails letting developers know if they've been chosen to attend the special WWDC viewing event that is set to take place at Apple Park on Monday, June 6.



Apple began taking applications for the viewing event on Monday, and said that developers would be informed if they were selected by 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time tonight. Those picked are receiving emails right now, and will need to RSVP by May 18 at 6:00 p.m. to confirm their attendance.

NO FREAKING WAY???? I GOT INVITED TO APPLE PARK pic.twitter.com/fZYVjDvb4V — (@DylanMcD8) May 13, 2022

Only a small number of developers are being invited to the ‌Apple Park‌ campus to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote and the Platforms State of the Union. Apple says that it will be an all-day experience at ‌‌‌Apple Park‌‌‌, with developers also be invited to explore the new Developer Center that Apple has built. Apple last year said that it was building a dedicated Developer Center on the ‌‌‌Apple Park‌‌‌ campus, though few details have been provided about it.

We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person.

The ‌‌‌Apple Park‌‌‌ event is free, and all members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program were invited to apply. Though the event is free, those picked will need to travel to Cupertino, California.

WWDC is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 6.