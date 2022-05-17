Apple Delays Plans for Return to Office Three Days a Week, Masks Required in Common Areas Amid Rising COVID Cases
Amid rising COVID cases across the United States, Apple will not increase the number of days that its corporate employees are required to be in the office, reports Bloomberg.
Apple planned to have employees return to the office three days a week on May 23, but that target date is now being delayed. Right now, Apple employees are required to be in the office twice per week, and Apple plans to stick to that schedule for the foreseeable future.
Employees who are in the office will be required to wear masks in common areas to limit the spread of the virus.
Corporate Apple employees in the United States began returning to in person work on Monday, April 11. Apple started with a one day per week in-office requirement, and on May 2, started requiring employees to be in the office two days per week.
There is no word on when Apple plans to shift to the three day per week schedule, but when that happens, employees will be required to be in the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with most able to work remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Top Rated Comments
Apple's 'Monday, Tuesday and Thursday' routine seems to be designed to force people to live nearby. If it has to be 3 days at least make it e.g. Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday.
Honestly it's as if firms want to impose misery on workers.
Companies like AirBNB appear to have it right, at least for now (work from anywhere, no pay cut).
Not just apple, companies everywhere. Maybe build more homes and residential buildings instead of large pointless offices.
I work in tech. I've gotten a dozen interview offers in the last 3 months. Not a single company is requiring being in an office at all.