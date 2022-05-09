Apple Park WWDC 2022 Viewing Event Lottery for Developers Now Open
Developers are now able to enter a lottery to attend a WWDC 2022 viewing party at Apple Park, with Apple now accepting entries through its developer website.
Apple is inviting a small number of developers to the Apple Park campus to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote and Platforms State of the Union on Monday, June 6.
We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person.
Apple says that it will be an all-day experience at Apple Park, with developers also be invited to explore the new Developer Center that Apple has built. Apple last year said that it was building a dedicated Developer Center on the Apple Park campus, though few details have been provided about it.
The Apple Park event is free, and all members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply to attend. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and cannot be transferred.
Submissions will be accepted from Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Developers will be notified of their status by Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
