Apple Park WWDC 2022 Viewing Event Lottery for Developers Now Open

by

Developers are now able to enter a lottery to attend a WWDC 2022 viewing party at Apple Park, with Apple now accepting entries through its developer website.

wwdc 2022 apple park event
Apple is inviting a small number of developers to the ‌Apple Park‌ campus to watch the ‌WWDC 2022‌ keynote and Platforms State of the Union on Monday, June 6.

We're hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6 to kick off WWDC22. Gather with others in the developer community to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos alongside Apple engineers and experts, explore the all-new Developer Center, and so much more. We can't wait to connect in person.

Apple says that it will be an all-day experience at ‌‌Apple Park‌‌, with developers also be invited to explore the new Developer Center that Apple has built. Apple last year said that it was building a dedicated Developer Center on the ‌‌Apple Park‌‌ campus, though few details have been provided about it.

The ‌‌Apple Park‌‌ event is free, and all members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program can apply to attend. Invitations will be allocated through a random selection process and cannot be transferred.

Submissions will be accepted from Monday, May 9 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Developers will be notified of their status by Friday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Related Roundup: WWDC 2022
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
In the future: It would be nice if Apple can also open Apple park viewing event for general public too. I can't believe we are less than a month away from WWDC 2022, officially kicks off. Exciting time :)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Treq Avatar
Treq
33 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Start the countdown timer!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
29 minutes ago at 09:16 am
WWDC or WWDCEXCITMENT!

#amiright
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacLawyer Avatar
MacLawyer
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Does my tic tac toe game (coded in Basic) qualify me as a developer????
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
27 minutes ago at 09:19 am

Does my tic tac toe game (coded in Basic) qualify me as a developer????
Yes and keep at it, first tic tac toe. Next stop Photoshop killer!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
24 minutes ago at 09:22 am

I'm really curious to see who is willing to fly all the way to Cupertino for a one day viewing party.
Maybe all the traveling expenses are covered by Apple? In my opinion, it is worth a day trip. One heck of an experience, I bet :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple park at night 1

Apple's Director of Machine Learning Resigns Due to Return to Office Work

Saturday May 7, 2022 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Read Full Article1264 comments
iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

All iPhone 14 Models to Gain Two Front-Facing Camera Upgrades

Friday May 6, 2022 2:08 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 lineup will feature upgraded front-facing camera setups with at least two improvements, including autofocus and a wider aperture, according to insightful Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo recently said that all four of the iPhone 14 models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and ...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Top Five Most Exciting Apple Products Coming in 2022

Thursday May 5, 2022 1:58 pm PDT by
We're five months into 2022 with the Worldwide Developers Conference on the horizon, to be followed not too long after by Apple's September event. The second half of the year is shaping up to be exciting, as rumors suggest we can look forward to an array of updated Macs, iPhones, and accessories set to launch. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up the five products we can't wait to get our...
Read Full Article126 comments
icloud drive mac ipad iphone

Apple's Merger of 'iCloud Documents and Data' Into iCloud Drive Now Complete

Friday May 6, 2022 5:16 pm PDT by
Last May, Apple Apple announced that it would be merging its iCloud Documents and Data service into iCloud Drive in May of 2022, and that transition has now been completed. As noted in a support document updated today, users who previously relied on iCloud Documents and Data for syncing files across devices will need to turn iCloud Drive on in order to see their files.iCloud Documents and...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple MacBook Pro 16 inche isolated 2021 Tomb Raider

Feral: Apple Silicon Opens Up 'Exciting Opportunities' for the Future of Mac Gaming

Friday May 6, 2022 4:08 am PDT by
Feral Interactive has been porting games to the Mac since 1996, earning it a reputation for extremely faithful, high-quality PC and console conversions. With Apple's transition from Intel processors to Apple silicon across the Mac lineup now almost complete, MacRumors asked the publisher and developer how it thinks the Mac gaming landscape has changed in the intervening years and where it could...
Read Full Article145 comments
sony wh 1000xm53

Sony WH-1000XM5 Retail Packaging Leak Confirms Headphones Redesign [Update: May 12 Announcement Confirmed]

Thursday May 5, 2022 3:34 am PDT by
Retail packaging images of Sony's highly anticipated next-generation WH-1000XM5 headphones have leaked online, confirming the recently rumored new design and suggesting a launch might not be far away. Originally shared on a Sony subreddit, the photos show the pictures on the box corroborate the rumored redesign, replacing the shrouded arms that swivel on the 1000XM4's with an exposed arm...
Read Full Article55 comments
AirPods Pro Gen 2 Feature2

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works

Sunday May 8, 2022 6:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter: Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Read Full Article80 comments