Worldwide App Store Downloads Reached 8.6 Billion in Q1 2022

Worldwide App Store downloads grew 2.4 percent to hit 8.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to data shared today by Sensor Tower (via TechCrunch). Between the ‌App Store‌ and the Google Play store, there were 36.9 billion total app downloads, an increase of 1.4 percent.



As there are far more Android users than iPhone users, there were a much higher number of apps downloaded on Android devices, with Google Play downloads hitting 28.3 billion during the quarter.



TikTok was the most downloaded app on the ‌iPhone‌ and the iPad worldwide, surpassing 70 million ‌App Store‌ downloads. YouTube, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were the other top downloaded apps, which is unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

TikTok has been downloaded more than 3.5 billion times since its launch, and it is the first non-Meta app to hit that milestone. In fact, since the beginning of 2018, no app has surpassed TikTok in downloads, according to Sensor Tower.

As for games, Subway Surfers, Wordle (the original from 2016), Coloring Match, PUBG Mobile, and Roblox were the most downloaded apps. Subway Surfer had more than 15 million downloads during the quarter.



Sensor Tower's full report on the state of the ‌App Store‌ in Q1 2022 can be found on the company's website. [PDF]