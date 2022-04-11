Mac Shipments Up in Q1 2022 Amid Worldwide PC Shipment Decline

by

Apple's worldwide Mac shipments were slightly up in the first quarter of 2022, according to new PC shipping estimates shared this afternoon by Gartner. Apple shipped an estimated 7 million Macs during the quarter, up from 6.5 million in the year-ago quarter, marking 8.6 percent growth.

gartner 1Q22 global

Gartner's Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Apple was the number four vendor during the quarter, a position that it has held for some time. Market share was at 9 percent, up from 7.7 percent in Q1 2021. The overall PC market was more unstable, and several vendors saw a decrease in shipments.

Lenovo continued to be the number one PC vendor in Q1 2022 with 18.3 million PCs shipped, but saw a 12.6 percent decline in the number of shipments. HP, the number two vendor, saw a 17.8 percent decline and shipped 15.9 million PCs. Dell came in at number three with 13.7 million PCs shipped and five percent growth, while ASUS and Acer were the number five and six vendors.

gartner 1Q22 trend

Apple's Market Share Trend: 1Q06-1Q22 (Gartner)

Overall, there were 77.5 million PCs shipped in the first quarter of 2022, down 7.3 percent from the 83.6 million shipped in the first quarter of 2021. Gartner says that overall PC shipment numbers were impacted by a decline in Chromebook sales in the educational market.

In the United States, Apple was the number four vendor with 2.8 million Macs shipped, up from 2.3 million in the year-ago quarter, marking impressive growth of 18.6 percent. Apple's U.S. market share came in at 14.5 percent, up from 10.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

gartner 1Q22 us

Gartner's Preliminary U.S. PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 1Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Dell, HP, and Lenovo all shipped more PC units than Apple in the U.S., with shipments of 5.1 million, 4.3 million, and 3.3 million, respectively.

Apple has seen success with its M1-based Macs, most recently introducing the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models in October 2021 and the ‌M1 Max‌ and M1 Ultra Mac Studio models in March. Apple is close to converting its entire Mac line to Apple silicon powered machines, with just the Mac mini and the Mac Pro continuing to use Intel chips.

IDC also released its own shipping estimates this morning, noting similar growth for Apple. According to IDC, Apple shipped an estimated 7.2 million Macs, up from an estimated 6.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Data shared by Gartner and IDC is estimated and not reflective of Apple's actual sales, and the numbers can fluctuate quite a bit over time. Estimated data used to be able to be confirmed when Apple provided quarterly earnings results with actual Mac sales information, but Apple no longer breaks out unit sales for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, making it impossible to determine exact sales numbers.

Tag: Gartner

Popular Stories

top stories 9 apr 2022

Top Stories: WWDC Announced, iOS 15.5 Beta, iPhone 14 Pro Rumors, and More

Saturday April 9, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
It took until April to get official word, but we finally have a few details on the 2022 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference. WWDC will once again be a free online event for all developers, and we can expect to see lots of software announcements and perhaps a few hardware ones too, if we're lucky. Other news this week included the start of a new cycle of operating system betas...
Read Full Article22 comments
iOS 16 mock for article

Gurman: iOS 16 to Feature 'Significant' Improvements to Notifications, New Health-Tracking Features, But No Major Redesign

Sunday April 10, 2022 5:55 am PDT by
iOS 16, codenamed "Sydney" and set to be previewed at WWDC in June, will feature "significant" improvements to notifications and new health-tracking features but will not a feature major redesign of iOS, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman writes that he is not expecting a major redesign of iOS but that instead, the next version of iOS will include...
Read Full Article278 comments
maxresdefault

8 Useful Apple Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday April 8, 2022 1:02 pm PDT by
Every year we like to take a fresh look at the different shortcut options that are available to use with the Shortcuts app on iOS devices and Mac, just to see what's new. We've found several useful shortcut options and rounded them up for MacRumors readers. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Internet Radio Search - Internet Radio Search is designed to allow you to ...
Read Full Article49 comments
30w power adapter apple

Unreleased 35W Dual Port USB-C Charger Leaked in Apple Doc

Friday April 8, 2022 11:58 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to introduce a two-port 35W USB-C charger in the near future, based on a leaked support document that was found by 9to5Mac. The support document was apparently only on Apple's site for a brief time, but there was a clear mention of the unreleased charger. Apple's current 30W power adapter As there is no dual USB-C port power adapter available right now, it may be...
Read Full Article122 comments
deliveries 9 app

Deliveries App Loses Functionality as Shipping Companies Refuse to Participate

Friday April 8, 2022 9:49 am PDT by
Package tracking app Deliveries is losing functionality because shipping companies are not willing to provide the shipping data that the app needs to work, according to developer Mike Piontek. In a blog post penned earlier this week, Piontek said that Deliveries is no longer able to maintain the same service that it used to provide because it relies on shipping companies, and "without their...
Read Full Article275 comments
iWork macOS Trio Feature

Apple Updates iWork Apps for Mac and iOS With New Features

Thursday April 7, 2022 8:58 am PDT by
Apple today updated its iWork suite of apps, introducing new features for Pages, Numbers, and Keynote on both iOS devices and Mac. These are major version 12 updates, but each app has received only a couple of changes, as outlined below. Keynote On iOS, Keynote now features an option to enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400 percent, plus there is a new feature for editing font size...
Read Full Article124 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.5 Beta 1: Apple Classical References, Apple Pay Cash Updates and More

Tuesday April 5, 2022 11:49 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after a three week long wait following the launch of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4. The new updates aren't as feature rich as the prior updates and focus primarily on under-the-hood changes, but there are still a few minor tweaks, which we've outlined below. Apple Classical References There are references to the...
Read Full Article96 comments