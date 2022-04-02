Top Stories: iOS 15.4.1 Released, Studio Display Teardown, and More

Calendars have turned to April and we're still waiting for Apple to officially announce its plans for WWDC 2022, but that doesn't mean we don't still have tons of Apple news and rumors to focus on.



This week saw the release of bug fix operating system updates including iOS 15.4.1, macOS Monterey 12.3.1, and more, while we continued our coverage of Apple's new products like the Studio Display and third-generation iPhone SE. We're of course still hearing rumors about Apple's future product plans, along with other assorted news, so read on below for all of the details!



Apple Releases iOS 15.4.1 With Fix for Battery Drain Issue and More

While there are still no signs of an iOS 15.5 beta, Apple did release iOS 15.4.1 this week with several bug fixes and security patches. Notably, the update resolves a bug that may have resulted in some users experiencing excessive battery drain after updating to iOS 15.4.



Apple also released macOS Monterey 12.3.1 with several bug fixes, along with watchOS 8.5.1 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 15.4.1 for the Apple TV, and HomePod software version 15.4.1.



Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.



If an Apple technician sees an iPhone has been flagged as missing in their internal system, they are instructed to decline the repair. The new policy should help to reduce the amount of stolen iPhones brought to Apple for repair.



iFixit Teardown: Studio Display Features iMac-Like Internal Setup

After providing a sneak peek inside Apple's Studio Display earlier this month, repair website iFixit has now completed a full teardown of the monitor.



The Studio Display has a similar internal design as an iMac, with impressively thin power supply boards cooled by two fans, and a logic board containing the A13 chip. The display's built-in webcam is virtually identical to the iPhone 11's front camera, according to iFixit.



Hands-On With Apple's Most Lackluster Smartphone: The 2022 iPhone SE

Earlier this month, Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, with key new features including a faster A15 Bionic chip and 5G support.



Priced from $429 in the United States, the iPhone SE remains Apple's most affordable smartphone. However, with the same design as the iPhone 8 released in 2017, it is perhaps not surprising that Apple has reportedly scaled back iPhone SE production due to sluggish demand.

Watch our hands-on video for the new iPhone SE to help you decide if the device is worth purchasing in 2022.



Kuo: iPhone With Under-Screen Touch ID No Longer Likely Within Next Two Years

Apple is unlikely to release any iPhones with under-screen Touch ID within the next two years, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet this week.



In a September 2021 research note, Kuo had predicted that Apple would launch at least one new iPhone model with an under-screen fingerprint scanner in the second half of 2023, but his latest tweet suggests that the feature is no longer coming in the foreseeable future.



Apple's Craig Federighi Explains Why iOS Auto-Updates Often Arrive Several Weeks Late

While some iPhone users opt to install iOS updates as soon as they are released, others are happy to wait for the Automatic Updates feature to do the job.



Apple had never publicly explained why automatic iOS updates tend to come through to users sometimes days or even weeks late, but Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi finally provided an explanation in an emailed response to a customer this week.



