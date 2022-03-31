Apple Releases HomePod 15.4.1 Software With Siri Fix

by

Alongside iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, Apple today released a new 15.4.1 update designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The 15.4.1 update comes two weeks after the release of the 15.4 HomePod software.

homepod feature purple
According to Apple's release notes, the ‌HomePod‌ 15.4.1 software update fixes an issue that could cause some HomeKit accessories to fail to respond when controlled via Siri voice commands.

Software version 15.4.1 addresses an issue where some HomeKit-enabled accessories could fail to respond when controlled via Siri. This update also includes bug fixes for your HomePod.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

Related Roundups: HomePod, HomePod mini
Buyer's Guide: HomePod Mini (Neutral)
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
9 minutes ago at 10:36 am

According to Apple's release notes, the HomePod 15.4.1 software update fixes an issue that could cause some HomeKit accessories to fail to respond when controlled via Siri voice commands.
TBH Siri needs more than a fix, it needs to be thrown in the garbage and built again from the ground up.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

repair iphone x

Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Tuesday March 29, 2022 9:42 am PDT by
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 13 Pro Light Blue Side Feature

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro's Larger Camera Bump Due to New 48MP Camera System

Sunday March 27, 2022 9:35 am PDT by
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Read Full Article281 comments
iPhone SE 3 stacked

Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Monday March 28, 2022 2:38 am PDT by
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Read Full Article344 comments
Chrome old v new monterey feature

Google Releases Chrome 100 for iOS and Desktop With Updated Icon

Tuesday March 29, 2022 1:37 pm PDT by
Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014. The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said...
Read Full Article138 comments
Smart Monitor M8 PR main2F

Samsung's iMac-Style 'Smart Monitor M8' With AirPlay Now Available to Pre-Order

Monday March 28, 2022 6:03 am PDT by
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Read Full Article500 comments
iphone se 1

Hands-On With Apple's Most Lackluster Smartphone: The 2022 iPhone SE

Tuesday March 29, 2022 10:51 am PDT by
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
Read Full Article207 comments
auto updates

Apple's Craig Federighi Explains Why iOS Auto-Updates Often Arrive Several Weeks Late

Wednesday March 30, 2022 3:14 am PDT by
When it comes to downloading iOS software updates, Apple users can be reasonably divided into two camps: Those who manually seek out updates the moment Apple releases them, and those who are happy to let their device's Automatic Updates feature take care of everything in the background with minimal input on their part. While it's generally acknowledged that manually tapping into Settings ->...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPad Pro Feature Magenta

Gurman: iPad Pro With 'M2' Chip and MagSafe Charging Likely to Launch in Fall 2022

Sunday March 27, 2022 6:31 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter. In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Read Full Article289 comments