Apple Releases HomePod 15.4.1 Software With Siri Fix

Alongside iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, Apple today released a new 15.4.1 update designed for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The 15.4.1 update comes two weeks after the release of the 15.4 HomePod software.



According to Apple's release notes, the ‌HomePod‌ 15.4.1 software update fixes an issue that could cause some HomeKit accessories to fail to respond when controlled via Siri voice commands.

Software version 15.4.1 addresses an issue where some HomeKit-enabled accessories could fail to respond when controlled via Siri. This update also includes bug fixes for your HomePod.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.