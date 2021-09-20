Kuo: iPhones With Under-Screen Touch ID Now Coming in 2023, Foldable iPhone in 2024

In addition to claiming that iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a hole-punch display design and a 48-megapixel Wide lens for the rear camera system, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined his expectations for future iPhones beyond that.



In a research note seen by MacRumors, Kuo said that while he previously predicted that Apple would launch its first iPhones with under-screen Touch ID in the second half of 2022, he now expects the devices to be released in the second half of 2023 due to slower than expected progress with development. Likewise, Kuo now expects Apple's first foldable iPhone to launch in 2024, compared to 2023 previously.

Kuo did not provide any further details, including which iPhone models might gain an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It's likely that under-screen Touch ID would complement Face ID, providing users with multiple biometric authentication options.