Apple Stores Will Now Decline to Repair iPhones Reported as Missing

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.



If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they are instructed to decline the repair, according to Apple's memo shared on Monday. The new policy should help to reduce the amount of stolen iPhones brought to Apple for repair.

The GSMA Device Registry is a global database designed for customers to report their devices as missing in the event of loss or theft.

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers already have limited ability to service an iPhone if the customer cannot disable Find My. In the event your iPhone is lost or stolen, be sure to read our guide on the next steps to take.