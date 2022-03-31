Apple Releases macOS Monterey 12.3.1 With Bluetooth and Display Fixes

Apple today released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Monterey‌ operating system that launched in October. ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 comes two weeks after the launch of ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3, an update that brought Universal Control.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Monterey‌‌‌ 12.3‌‌.1 update can be downloaded on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Preferences.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 introduces a fix that could cause Bluetooth controllers like game controllers to disconnect from the Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones. It also addresses a bug that could cause USB-C or Thunderbolt external displays to not turn on when connected to the 2018 Mac mini as a secondary display.

This update fixes the following issues:

- USB-C or Thunderbolt external display does not turn on when connected to Mac mini (2018) as a second display

- Bluetooth devices, such as game controllers, may disconnect from your Mac after playing audio through some Beats headphones

‌macOS Monterey‌ 12.3.1 also addresses two vulnerabilities, including an AppleAVD issue that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and an Intel Graphics Driver issue that could allow an application to read kernel memory.

Apple says these exploits may have been actively exploited, so it is a good idea for all users to update as soon as possible.

Today's ‌macOS Monterey‌ update was also accompanied by iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1, tvOS 15.4.1, watchOS 8.5.1, and new 15.4.1 software for the HomePod.