Kuo: iPhone With Under-Screen Touch ID No Longer Likely Within Next Two Years

Apple is unlikely to release any iPhone models with under-screen Touch ID within the next two years, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet today.

In a September 2021 research note, Kuo had predicted that Apple would launch at least one new iPhone model with an under-screen fingerprint scanner in the second half of 2023, but his latest tweet suggests this is unlikely to happen anymore.

"I previously predicted iPhones would support under-display fingerprint sensing/Touch ID in 2023 at the earliest," tweeted Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities. "But the latest survey indicates new iPhones in 2023 & 2024 may not adopt under-display Touch ID. Face ID with a mask on iPhone is already a great biometrics solution."

Apple did test an under-screen fingerprint scanner for at least some iPhone 13 models, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but Apple apparently decided not to move forward with the idea.

Under-screen Touch ID would have been most useful when Face ID did not work with masks, but iOS 15.4 introduced a new "Face ID with a Mask" feature on iPhone 12 models and newer. An argument could still be made that having both Face ID and under-screen Touch ID on an iPhone would provide customers with the best of both worlds, but Kuo's tweet suggests that will not happen for several years, if ever.


There remains a possibility that Apple introduces an iPhone with Touch ID built into the power button, in line with the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models, but there haven't been any rumors to suggest that Apple plans to go down that avenue.

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
32 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Face ID is here to stay folks. It’s not coming back to anything besides the SE.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
30 minutes ago at 08:15 am
i don't care if its under the screen, it could have lock button scanner like the air and i would be interested.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bergmef Avatar
bergmef
29 minutes ago at 08:17 am
I so hate Face ID, especially on iPads but on the phone too.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am
Can’t wait for Apple to add this

It would be great to have both Touch ID and Face ID to use as a two-factor biometric authentication for users who want added security on certain apps or to even unlock their iPhone as well
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustinCymbal Avatar
JustinCymbal
18 minutes ago at 08:28 am

Did you read the article?

It says the under glass Touch ID ISN’T going to happen, though since nothing is confirmed until it’s announced, Kuo could be wrong. Personally I hope he’s wrong as it would be helpful for some people to still use Touch ID even on a device that uses Face ID.
Yeah, the article says it’s not going to happen within the next two years but doesn’t say if it might happen after that. So hopefully Apple does eventually add it
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LoveTo Avatar
LoveTo
28 minutes ago at 08:17 am
It’s been way too long now. I’ve already gotten accustomed to using FaceID in all situations. I don’t even miss TouchID anymore.

Note: This is just my personal opinion. Yours may differ. Peace. ✌?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
