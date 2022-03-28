Apple Reportedly Cutting iPhone SE Production Just Weeks After Launch Due to 'Weaker-Than-Expected' Demand

Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources.

iPhone SE 3 stacked
According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the ‌iPhone SE‌ for this quarter by as much as two to three million units, citing "weaker-than-expected demand."

Unlike the cut in ‌iPhone SE‌ production caused partly by low demand, Apple is also cutting down on the production of the iPhone 13 series, but sources familiar with the matter told Nikkei Asia this cutback is due to seasonal demand change. Per the report, Apple is also cutting the production of AirPods but fails to specify which model or models.

Coinciding with the report, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a tweet that he is cutting estimates on shipments of the new ‌iPhone SE‌ from 25 to 30 million to around 15 to 20 million units for 2022. Kuo said the lower shipments were a result of low demand.


Apple released the new ‌iPhone SE‌ earlier this month with the same 4.7-inch form factor as the previous model but with the addition of 5G. The new ‌iPhone SE‌ is the only iPhone in the lineup that still features a physical Home Button and Touch ID but now benefits from the faster and more energy-efficient A15 Bionic chip. The ‌iPhone SE‌ starts at $429 with 64GB of storage.

See our roundup to learn everything you need to about Apple's latest ‌iPhone‌.

UltraInstinct Avatar
UltraInstinct
34 minutes ago at 02:41 am
Surprise surprise not many people want an iPhone 8 design in 2022.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
happy-raccoon Avatar
happy-raccoon
17 minutes ago at 02:58 am
Yeah, what a surprise. Seriously, even for Apple, the design is way too old and it just costs too much. If I want a small phone, I would pay 100 more and go with the 12 mini. The price of the SE is not a budget area. Make it a price like the entry iPad and were talking.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
123 Avatar
123
32 minutes ago at 02:44 am
Maybe that ten year old design doesn't cut it anymore when every cheap China device looks way more modern and costs a fraction of the price.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
berrymetal Avatar
berrymetal
36 minutes ago at 02:39 am
I get the whole "I just need a smaller iPhone" crowd, but I think it's foolish on Apple to count on that small audience without at least having a design refresh. Totally expected
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosepPont Avatar
JosepPont
28 minutes ago at 02:48 am
What do they think? An old design at a brand new price?

?oh no, oh no, oh no no no no no
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Merkie Avatar
Merkie
21 minutes ago at 02:55 am

Surprise surprise not many people want an iPhone 8 design in 2022.
Which is almost the same as the 2014 iPhone 6 design.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
