Apple Releases iOS 15.4.1 With Fix for Battery Drain Issue
Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were released in September. iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 15.4.
The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, the update fixes an issue that could cause the battery to drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4. It also includes fixes for Made for iPhone hearing devices and Braille devices.
This update includes the following bug fixes for your iPhone:
Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4
Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert
Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps
iOS and iPadOS 15.4.1 fix an AppleAVD issue that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple says this exploit may have been actively exploited, so it is a good idea for all users to update as soon as possible.
Apple has also released new tvOS 15.4.1, HomePod 15.4.1, and watchOS 8.5.1 updates to go alongside the iOS 15.4.1 update.
Popular Stories
Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers will now be alerted if an iPhone has been reported as missing in the GSMA Device Registry when a customer brings in the device to be serviced, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
If an Apple technician sees a message in their internal MobileGenius or GSX systems indicating that the device has been reported as missing, they...
The increased size of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max's rear camera array is due to all-new 48-megapixel Wide camera systems, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a tweet, Kuo responded to leaked schematics recently shared by Max Weinbach. The schematics showed that the rear camera plateau of the iPhone 14 Pro models will increase by about five percent in each...
Apple is reportedly cutting production for the new third-generation iPhone SE just weeks after launch due to uncertainty caused by current global conflict and alleged low demand, according to a report from Nikkei Asia citing unnamed sources. According to the report, Apple has informed suppliers to cut back on production of the iPhone SE for this quarter by as much as two to three million...
Google today released Chrome 100, the latest version of its browser that's available on Macs, PCs, iPhones and iPads, Android devices, and more. Chrome 100 is notable because it features the first major icon update for Chrome since 2014.
The updated design was first previewed in February, and it features a simplified icon with brighter colors and no shadows. Chrome designer Elvin Hu said...
Samsung today announced it has opened pre-orders for its new Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display that offers USB-C charging connectivity, AirPlay support, and several smart TV features built into its distinctively iMac-like design.
The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that...
Apple last week introduced the 2022 iPhone SE, an upgraded version of its low-cost smartphone. The 2022 iPhone SE looks identical to the 2020 model, featuring only internal upgrades, and it is arguably Apple's most lackluster iPhone. So who is it for? Read on to find out what we think.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. If you've seen the 2020 iPhone SE, well, you've...
When it comes to downloading iOS software updates, Apple users can be reasonably divided into two camps: Those who manually seek out updates the moment Apple releases them, and those who are happy to let their device's Automatic Updates feature take care of everything in the background with minimal input on their part.
While it's generally acknowledged that manually tapping into Settings ->...
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects next-generation iPad Pro models to launch in the fall of this year, according to his latest newsletter.
In his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman speculated that since Apple did not launch new iPad Pros this month at its "Peek Performance" event, it is reasonable to now expect new models to arrive between September and November this year. In a previous report,...
Top Rated Comments