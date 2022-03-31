Apple Releases watchOS 8.5.1 With Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 8.5.1, a minor update to the watchOS 8 operating system that came out in September. watchOS 8.5.1 comes two weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.5.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.5.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, watchOS 8.5.1 adds security updates and bug fixes for the Apple Watch.