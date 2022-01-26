Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.3

Alongside iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple today released a new 15.3 update that's available for the HomePod and the HomePod mini.



As with iOS 15.3, the ‌HomePod‌ 15.3 software is a minor update that focuses on bug fixes rather than new features. According to Apple's release notes, the update adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). It also includes performance and stability improvements.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.