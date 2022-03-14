Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.4

Alongside iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and tvOS 15.4, Apple today released a new 15.4 update that's available for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The 15.4 update is the fourth major ‌HomePod‌ software update since version 15 was released, and it comes more than a month after the launch of HomePod software 15.3.

homepod feature purple
The ‌HomePod‌ 15.4 software update brings support for captive WiFi networks, so that users can connect to a ‌HomePod‌ on a network that needs additional steps to sign in. Apple has also added a new Siri voice.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

36 minutes ago at 10:54 am
If they didn’t fix the bug where it falsely states that my password is incorrect no matter what I do, I might be very tempted to sell my HomePod minis
Anyone else curious how long they are going to update this software? Fellow A8 devices iPhone 6/6 Plus stopped at iOS 12 but the TV HD & the HomePod are still chugging along.

I’m happy with the current abilities but welcome continued refinements so however long they can push it without ruining it, I’m ok with.
