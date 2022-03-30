YouTube TV Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support for All iOS 15 Devices

Picture-in-picture support is rolling out to all YouTube TV users who have an iOS 15 device, the YouTube TV team announced today on Twitter.



When watching YouTube TV content, users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the Home screen, with the content continuing to play in a small picture-in-picture window that can be adjusted. With picture-in-picture support, YouTube TV users can watch content while continuing to do other things on the iPhone or the iPad.

iPhone & iPad users 🔊 We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device's homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

Google has also been testing picture-in-picture for standard YouTube content with its premium subscribers, but the feature has not yet rolled out beyond those who have a subscription, which is priced at $11.99 in the U.S. Google has, however, said that it is planning to launch picture-in-picture support for all YouTube users in the near future.

With YouTube TV officially supporting picture-in-picture, it's possible Google will soon also expand the feature to YouTube.