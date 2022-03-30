YouTube TV Rolling Out Picture-in-Picture Support for All iOS 15 Devices
Picture-in-picture support is rolling out to all YouTube TV users who have an iOS 15 device, the YouTube TV team announced today on Twitter.
When watching YouTube TV content, users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to return to the Home screen, with the content continuing to play in a small picture-in-picture window that can be adjusted. With picture-in-picture support, YouTube TV users can watch content while continuing to do other things on the iPhone or the iPad.
Google has also been testing picture-in-picture for standard YouTube content with its premium subscribers, but the feature has not yet rolled out beyond those who have a subscription, which is priced at $11.99 in the U.S. Google has, however, said that it is planning to launch
picture-in-picture support for all YouTube users in the near future.
With YouTube TV officially supporting picture-in-picture, it's possible Google will soon also expand the feature to YouTube.
Top Rated Comments
It’s a good step forward but please consider making this for the YouTube app. This should not be a paid feature. $11.99 to take advantage of Picture-in-Picture. Come on ?
I don’t pay them in Turkish lira for nothing!
Edit: oh this is about „TV“ nvm. Also LOL at the post above mine