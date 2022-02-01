YouTube Still Testing Picture-in-Picture on iOS With Premium Subscribers

by

YouTube today extended its testing period for the iPhone's picture-in-picture feature by an additional two weeks.

YouTube Picture in Picture Feature
YouTube Premium subscribers now have access to picture-in-picture mode on iOS as an "experimental feature" until February 14, according to YouTube. The feature was originally set to be available until January 31, but the date has been pushed back several times.

Picture-in-picture mode is available on iPhones running iOS 14 and later, and it allows videos to be watched while using other apps. When watching a video, users can tap the picture-in-picture button with two boxes and an arrow to move the video to a smaller window that floats over the Home Screen or other apps.

In a statement shared with MacRumors in June 2021, a Google spokesperson said YouTube planned to launch picture-in-picture for all iOS users in the United States, but no timeframe was provided for the rollout. We've reached out to Google for an update on the matter and we'll update this story if we receive any new information.

In the meantime, picture-in-picture on iOS remains exclusive to YouTube Premium subscribers. Priced at $11.99 per month in the U.S., YouTube Premium features ad-free videos, the ability to download videos, video playback when a device's screen is locked, and more.

(Thanks, IceCool Tech!)

Tag: YouTube

Top Rated Comments

jooish Avatar
jooish
20 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Does it get any scummier than removing a free feature to charge users for it?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 11:58 am
This needs to be a FREE feature. What exactly are they charging extra for? $11.99 per month premium subscription and to use Picture-In-Picture feature? ?‍♀️
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
20 minutes ago at 11:57 am
A little crazy that on my 2012 MacBook Pro, I can do PIP with Safari in YouTube.

But, somehow in 2022, this is turning into a paid-feature on iOS.

Sounds like we're going backwards
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
upandown Avatar
upandown
11 minutes ago at 12:06 pm
Testing? It's worked flawlessly for me. If they take it away I will stop giving them money.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rudy69 Avatar
Rudy69
5 minutes ago at 12:12 pm
Get Vinegar, it will force YouTube to use the built in media player....which of course supports PiP just fine
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
4 minutes ago at 12:13 pm

It’s not for Apple to challenge them.
To each their own opinion, but an app developer impairing an iOS user's experience by gatekeeping a core OS feature behind a subscription seems like something Apple would be interested in going after.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iMac Pro 2022 27 and 24 iMac

Gurman: Redesigned iMac Pro, New AirPods Pro, and More to Launch This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 5:56 am PST by
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman outlined his expectations for new Apple products this year. Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G and a faster chip, a new iPad Air, and at least one new Mac powered by Apple silicon this spring, with an Apple Event likely to take place in March or April. The...
Read Full Article110 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Three New iOS Features Expected for iPhones Later This Year

Sunday January 30, 2022 6:12 pm PST by
Apple finally enabled Universal Control in the macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4 betas seeded a few days ago, but there are still at least three other features expected to be added to iOS later this year, including support for driver's licenses in the Wallet app. Below, we have listed new features that are planned for future iOS versions, along with a few features that are set to be expanded. Dri...
Read Full Article62 comments
macOS Monterey on MBP Feature

Apple Warns macOS Catalina Users About Installing macOS 12.3 Beta on Volume With FileVault Enabled

Saturday January 29, 2022 8:40 am PST by
Apple today updated its macOS 12.3 beta release notes to warn macOS Catalina users about a potential boot loop issue when installing the macOS 12.3 or macOS 11.6.4 betas on a separate APFS volume with FileVault enabled. "If your Mac currently has macOS Catalina installed, installing macOS Monterey 12.3 beta or macOS Big Sur 11.6.4 beta on a volume with FileVault enabled might cause a boot...
Read Full Article53 comments
iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4: Face ID With a Mask, Emojis, Apple Card Widget, Universal Control and More

Thursday January 27, 2022 12:08 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, adding a slew of new features to the latest iOS operating systems. iOS 15.4 is the biggest update that we've had to iOS 15 to date, and it brings Universal Control, Face ID with a mask, new emojis, and tons more. Face ID With a Mask With iOS 15.4, there is now an option to unlock your iPhone...
Read Full Article93 comments
maxresdefault

Testing iOS 15.4's New Face ID With a Mask Feature

Friday January 28, 2022 12:16 pm PST by
Apple yesterday released the iOS 15.4 beta and introduced a useful new feature that lets you unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. Face ID with a Mask does not require hardware like an Apple Watch for authentication, and though it makes Face ID a bit less secure, it is much more convenient in a world where many of us are still wearing masks on a regular basis. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article171 comments
apple tv 4k design triad

Apple TV Getting New Video Player Features and More With tvOS 15.4

Friday January 28, 2022 7:41 am PST by
Apple this week seeded the first beta of tvOS 15.4 to developers for testing, and there are some new features for the Apple TV. First, the beta release notes indicate that tvOS 15.4 introduces support for captive Wi-Fi networks, allowing you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that require additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms. As noted by ScreenTime...
Read Full Article105 comments
iphone 14 pro 120hz promotion

iOS 15.4 Will Allow Third-Party Apps to Take Full Advantage of iPhone 13 Pro 120Hz ProMotion Displays

Thursday January 27, 2022 4:06 pm PST by
After the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models with 120Hz ProMotion, it became clear that most third-party app animations were limited to 60Hz and were unable to take advantage of the 120Hz maximum refresh rate of the new devices. At the time, Apple said there was a Core Animation bug that would be fixed in a later update. Apple appears to be addressing the Core Animation issue in the iOS 15.4 ...
Read Full Article61 comments