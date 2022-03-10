MacBook Air and 'MacBook' With M2 Chips Slated for Launch Later This Year
Apple is working on the successor to the M1 chip, expected to be called the M2, and multiple rumors have already suggested that these chips are going to be used in machines that include a refreshed MacBook Air and a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
A new report today from 9to5Mac once again reiterates these rumors, with the site claiming that Apple will introduce a MacBook Air and a 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip later this year. Notably, 9to5Mac says that Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo's recent prediction that the next-generation MacBook Air will use either the M1 or an updated version of it is incorrect.
While analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the new MacBook Air will have an updated M1 chip, our reliable sources have told us that the machine is being developed with the new M2 chip.
Codenamed J413, the next generation MacBook Air is expected to be released in a single version featuring M2.
As for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 9to5Mac claims that Apple could drop the "Pro" labeling, referring to the new machine as just "MacBook" as it has done in the past.
We've already heard plenty about the next-generation versions of the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro from sources like Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has confirmed that the new MacBook Air will see a complete redesign. Gurman has also provided details on the M2 chip, which is expected to feature the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but with 9 and 10-core GPU options.
There is no word on a release date as of yet, but M2 machines are likely to come out in the later months of the year.
Top Rated Comments
Apple updates the iPhone CPU, the lowest end CPU, every year.
It makes sense that their lowest end Mac chip would follow a similar trajectory.
Why on earth would they brag about switching to new silicon, how it would stop the product line stagnation that happened under Intel… and then go three years without updating the CPU on their most popular Mac.
That makes absolutely no sense.
According to Apple at their event just two days ago, the ultra is the last processor in the M1 Family.
Now we move on to M2, starting with their lowest end chip just like they did with M1.
Don't be dumb and make the bezels white or any other colour other than black.
From: Everyone
Given that the old MBP design is almost 6 years old, it’s much cheaper to produce at this point.
If they remove the Touch Bar, they can drop down the price even more.
So my prediction is that the thicker, heavier, silver and gray, thick bezeled MacBook will slot in at that $999 price point, replacing the old MacBook Air.
Than the new MacBook Air which is thinner, lighter, colorful, with thinner bezels and a notch will be priced at $1299.
So it would literally mirror the iPad lineup with the obvious exception of the mini.
iPad/MacBook: cheapest, thicker, heavier, silver and gray only, LCD display, thick bezels.
iPad Air/MacBook Air: thin, light, colorful, midrange.
iPad Pro/MacBook Pro: top-of-the-line, best CPU, mini LED, 120 Hz