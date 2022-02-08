iOS 15.4 Beta 2 Adds 'Tap to Pay With iPhone' Framework

by

The second beta of iOS 15.4 adds code for the new "Tap to Pay" feature that Apple announced this morning. "Tap to Pay on iPhone" is designed to allow NFC-compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, without requiring additional hardware.

tap to pay iphone
Tap to Pay with ‌iPhone‌ is enabled in the latest beta, but it does require third-party providers to add support, so it is not yet available for use. There are no outward-facing signs of it that are visible to end users, but there's a new "PaymentReceived" sound file and images that show off the Tap to Pay interface.

MacRumors contributor Steve Moser has also discovered references to a "ContactlessReaderUIService" in the code, as well as mentions of alerts that end users will see. The feature will support reward passes and refunds.

  • ‌iPhone‌ ready to accept a contactless payment.
  • Hold your card or device to the seller's ‌iPhone‌ and wait for the success sound.
  • To accept contactless payments, turn on NFC and try again.
  • The payment timed out for your security. Try again when you are ready to accept a payment.
  • Multiple reward passes applied
  • Pay %@ %@
  • Refund from %@ for %@"
  • Try Again & Hold Card Longer
  • Use your ‌iPhone‌ to accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, ‌Apple Pay‌, or any other contactless payment devices.

The Tap to Pay feature will work with the ‌iPhone‌ XS or later, and will allow supported iOS apps to accept ‌iPhone‌ to ‌iPhone‌ payments. At checkout, a merchant is able to prompt a customer to hold their ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet close to the merchant's ‌iPhone‌ to complete a payment over NFC.

Stripe has announced that it will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ to business customers, including Shopify users, later this spring. Apple Stores in the U.S. will also roll out support for the feature later this year.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Gurman: Apple Event on March 8, At Least Four M2 Macs to Launch Later This Year

Sunday February 6, 2022 6:22 am PST by
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that Apple is planning to hold a virtual event on Tuesday, March 8 to introduce new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, which are both expected to feature an A15 chip and 5G support. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Gurman said Apple also plans to launch at least one new Mac this spring, but it's...
Read Full Article244 comments
Top Stories 84 Thumbnail

Top Stories: March 8 Apple Event, New iMac Pro Rumors, Universal Control vs. Sidecar, and More

Saturday February 5, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are definitely starting to heat up as we head toward Apple's first media event of 2022, and it looks like we may now have a date! We should be getting a few product introductions at the event, but there's lots more coming later in the year. Also this week, we took a closer look at the new Universal Control feature that's in beta right now, comparing it to the existing Sidecar feature...
Read Full Article32 comments
iphone se 2020 top

New Low-Cost iPhone SE 5G and iPad Air Coming on March 8

Friday February 4, 2022 12:05 pm PST by
Apple is planning to unveil an updated version of the iPhone SE with 5G and a new iPad Air at an event that's set to take place in March, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is said to be targeting Tuesday, March 8 for the iPhone SE event. As we have heard several times before, the new iPhone SE will look similar to the 2020 version that's modeled after the iPhone 8, but it will feature...
Read Full Article126 comments
iPad Air Feature 2

New iPad Air and iPhone SE Models With A15 Chip, 5G, and More Reportedly Enter Production

Friday February 4, 2022 7:27 am PST by
Apple suppliers have started production of a new fifth-generation iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE, according to Japanese blog Mac Otakara. Citing reliable sources in China, the report claims that the new iPhone SE will retain the same chassis design as the current model released in 2020, and the device will apparently continue to lack support for MagSafe accessories. Key features of...
Read Full Article71 comments
macbook pro 2021 notch feature

Technology to Embed Face ID into MacBook Displays 'Doesn't Exist,' Says Gurman

Monday February 7, 2022 4:07 am PST by
Apple's first Mac with Face ID is unlikely to be a MacBook because the technology necessary to embed the authentication hardware into a thin notebook display still doesn't exist, according to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. Gurman's latest thoughts on the subject appeared in the Q&A section of his latest "Power On" newsletter. On whether Face ID will ever come to the Mac,...
Read Full Article258 comments