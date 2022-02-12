Top Stories: Tap to Pay on iPhone, AirTag Privacy Updates, and More

by

As we continue to roll toward a rumored Apple event in early March, we're starting to hear more about what we might see on the software side, with the iOS 15.4 betas revealing some new features and changes and Apple announcing a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that could come as part of the update.

top stories 12feb2022
Apple has also announced some upcoming changes to the way AirTags work in order to address privacy concerns, while it looks like Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset is coming closer to fruition, so read on for details on these stories and more!

Apple Announces 'Tap to Pay' Feature Allowing iPhones to Easily Accept Contactless Payments

Apple this week announced a new "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that will allow the iPhone XS and newer to accept contactless payments from other iPhones or credit cards without any additional hardware required.

Apple Tap to Pay iPhone
Apple said the feature will launch in the U.S. later this year within supported iOS apps. Tap to Pay on iPhone will likely roll out with iOS 15.4 based on code-level references to the feature uncovered by MacRumors in the latest beta release.

Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More

Apple this week seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS 12.3, watchOS 8.5, and tvOS 15.4 to developers and public beta testers.

iOS 15
The second beta of iOS 15.4 includes some new features and changes, including references to Apple's upcoming Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, preparations for state IDs and driver's licenses in the Wallet app, tweaked wording for the Face ID With a Mask feature, and more.

Apple also released iOS 15.3.1, macOS 12.2.1, and watchOS 8.4.2 with bug fixes.

Apple Announces AirTag Updates to Address Unwanted Tracking

Apple this week announced that it is making some updates to AirTags with the aim of cutting down on unwanted tracking. There are several changes that will be implemented in a multi-phase rollout.

AirTag is Linked to Apple ID Feature
For instance, in an upcoming iOS software update, Apple plans to implement new privacy warnings that will show up during AirTag setup in an attempt to thwart malicious use of the item tracking accessory.

Apple's 'realityOS' for Rumored AR/VR Headset Referenced in Source Code

New references to "realityOS," the AR/VR operating system that will run on Apple's rumored mixed reality headset, have been found in App Store upload logs and Apple open-source code this week.

apple mixed reality headset mockup feature
Apple is widely rumored to be working on an AR/VR headset that could launch in late 2022, but due to reported development challenges, a launch could be pushed back to some point in 2023.

Check out our video overview of the latest rumors on the headset, and let us know whether you'd be willing to spend $2,000+ on it!

Tesla Design Chief on Apple Products: 'There's Nothing to Look Forward To'

Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen recently commented on Apple's design principles and product launches, lamenting that Apple doesn't deliver something "to look forward to" anymore.

tesla red orange bg feature
While admitting that he wears an Apple Watch for fitness tracking purposes, von Holzhausen opined that Apple's devices have become "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same thing."

Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Jelly Scrolling' on iPad Mini

A Colorado man this week filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device.

ipad mini jelly scrolling ifixit
Apple last year told Ars Technica that the effect is normal behavior for LCD screens, but the lawsuit alleges that "jelly scrolling" is actually a defect that Apple is aware of and should either fix or acknowledge in marketing materials for the device.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 15

Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More

Tuesday February 8, 2022 1:12 pm PST by
Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while there aren't as many new features as we got in the first betas, there are some notable additions and changes worth highlighting. Tap to Pay on iPhone With the second beta of iOS 15.4, Apple introduced support for the "Tap to Pay on iPhone" feature that is designed to allow...
Read Full Article52 comments
safari icon blue banner

Safari Team Asks for Feedback Amid Accusations That 'Safari Is the Worst, It's the New IE'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 7:16 am PST by
Apple's Safari and WebKit team has asked for feedback on Twitter amid criticisms of the browser's bugs and missing support. Jen Simmons, an Apple Evangelist and developer advocate on the Web Developer Experience team for Safari and WebKit, Tweeted that "Everyone in my mentions [is] saying Safari is the worst, it's the new IE." This led her to ask users for feedback, preferably highlighting...
Read Full Article514 comments
iOS 15 General Feature Blue

Apple Releases iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 With Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Thursday February 10, 2022 10:10 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released in September 2021. iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1 come two weeks after the release of iOS and iPadOS 15.3. The iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new...
Read Full Article91 comments
ipad mini jelly scrolling ifixit

Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Jelly Scrolling' on iPad Mini

Thursday February 10, 2022 7:56 am PST by
Colorado resident Christopher Bryan on Wednesday filed a class action lawsuit against Apple that accuses the company of fraudulently marketing and selling the sixth-generation iPad mini despite being aware of a so-called "jelly scrolling" defect with the device, according to court documents reviewed by MacRumors. A few days after the sixth-generation iPad mini was released in September, some ...
Read Full Article270 comments
tesla red orange bg feature

Tesla Design Chief on Apple Products: 'There's Nothing to Look Forward To'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 12:40 pm PST by
Tesla design chief Franz von Holzhausen recently commented on Apple's design principles and product launches, lamenting that Apple doesn't deliver something "to look forward to." During a podcast interview with Spike Feresten of Spike's Car Radio (via iPhone in Canada and Sawyer Merritt), Holzhausen said that Apple's devices are "just a continuation" and a "slight refinement on the same...
Read Full Article680 comments
caldigit thunderbolt 4 dock

CalDigit's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook Pro Features 18 Ports

Tuesday February 8, 2022 8:15 am PST by
CalDigit today introduced its new Thunderbolt Station 4 dock with 18 ports, which it claims is the most on any Thunderbolt dock ever. The dock features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one of them providing up to 98W of pass-through charging to compatible Macs, including the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The dock is also equipped with three USB-C ports (3.2 Gen 2), five USB-A ports...
Read Full Article169 comments
AirTag is Linked to Apple ID Feature

Apple Announces AirTag Updates to Address Unwanted Tracking

Thursday February 10, 2022 9:58 am PST by
Apple today announced that it is making some updates to AirTags with the aim of cutting down on unwanted tracking. There are several changes that will be implemented in a multi-phase rollout. In an upcoming software update, Apple plans to implement new privacy warnings that will show up during AirTag setup to thwart malicious use. The warning will make it clear that the AirTag is linked to...
Read Full Article193 comments