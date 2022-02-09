Apple's 'realityOS' for Rumored AR/VR Headset Referenced in Source Code

New references to "realityOS," the AR/VR operating system that will run Apple's rumored mixed reality headset, have been found in App Store upload logs and Apple open source code this morning.

Apple is working on at least two AR projects that include an augmented reality headset set to be released in late 2022 or 2023, followed by a sleeker pair of augmented reality glasses coming at a later date.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the headset will feature two M1-style Apple silicon chips providing Mac-level computing power, and offer an innovative experience with seamless switching between AR and VR modes.

The AR/VR headset is expected to run a new operating system, previously referred to as "rOS," which stands for Reality Operating System. Just as tvOS runs Apple TV , macOS runs Macs and watchOS runs Apple Watch, "rOS" is expected to power Apple's AR headset. First unearthed by Bloomberg in 2017 , the AR/VR operating system is internally codenamed "Oak."

“#if TARGET_FEATURE_REALITYOS” Well then. This at least confirms it 1) has its own OS & binaries, and 2) has a realityOS Simulator https://t.co/6a25kWshXR pic.twitter.com/RyF5O5gFjg — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) February 9, 2022

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , Apple wants to create an ‌App Store‌ for the headset, with a focus on gaming, streaming video content, and video conferencing . It has been described by Bloomberg as an "all-encompassing 3-D digital environment" designed for gaming, media consumption, and communication.

However, Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset could be delayed until 2023 after being beset with issues during the development process, according to Bloomberg. Rumors initially suggested that Apple's AR/VR headset would come out at some point in 2022, perhaps at WWDC in June, but there are still development issues that Apple needs to overcome.

